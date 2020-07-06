Joyce Nixon

1935-2020

Joyce, 84, passed away of natural causes on Thursday, June 18th. Born in 1935 near Topeka, Kansas, she graduated from Kansas State University in 1957. She and her husband Paul raised their family and had a consulting engineering company in Liberal, Kansas for 28 years.

In 1990 they relocated to the Denver area and retired 22 years later, after celebrating 50 years in business.

They have made their home in Parker since 1992.

Joyce loved living in Colorado-picnicking by a mountain stream, visiting the rescue horses, puttering in her flower garden, visiting with friends and family.

She is survived by her husband, Paul, of 63 years; daughter, Paula (David); daughter, DeAun, son, Steven, and five grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at a future date. In lieu flowers the family asks that donations be made to Mile High Equestrian and Rescue





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store