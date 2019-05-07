Julie Anne Garland (Reagan) passed
in her home surrounded by her husband
and two children due to complications
from metastatic breast cancer.
She was born February 29, 1940 in
Utica, New York to Dorothy Kline Garland
and Edwin J. Garland. Julie then
moved to Clinton, New York where she
attended elementary, junior high, and
high school.
While a sociology major in college,
Julie spent summers managing a day
care center for children of migrant
workers in western New York. In 1962
she graduated from Hartwick College
in Oneonta, New York where she
met her husband, Doug Reagan. After
graduation, she worked for 1 year
in child welfare in Utica, New York
before moving to Boston where she
attended Boston University School
of Social Work part-time and worked
part-time at South End Settlement
House for 3 years.
Julie worked for Bernalillo County
Child Welfare after marrying Doug
and moving to Albuquerque, New
Mexico in 1966, where Doug was completing
his master's degree. In 1968
they moved to Fayetteville, Arkansas
where their two children, Katherine
Reagan (Heim) and Darrell Reagan,
were born. Julie also worked as a
school social worker during that time.
The family moved to Pittsburgh,
Pennsylvania in 1974, where Julie
worked as a court social worker and
was very involved in the Newcomers
Group.
In 1977, they moved to Castle Rock,
Colorado where she volunteered for
Arapahoe Mental Health and helped
start the Battered Women's Shelter in
Aurora, Colorado. In 1979 the family
moved to Puerto Rico. Julie was
on the founding board of and volunteered
at the first Domestic Violence
Shelter in Puerto Rico.
When they moved back to Castle
Rock in 1982, Julie completed her master's
degree in social work at Denver
University. She worked as a licensed
clinical social worker at Special Child
Placement Agency, Aurora Medical
Center, Rocky Mountain Dialysis, and
Health One Hospitals, from which she
retired in 2010. She helped found the
Women's Crisis Center in Castle Rock
and the Douglas County Committee.
The shelter was the first of its kind
in Douglas County. She was a charter
member of the Douglas County
branch of the American Association of
University Women (AAUW), for which
she continued to be an active member.
She also sang in the Highlands Ranch
Community Chorus and served on
the Douglas County Schools Advisory
Committee.
Julie enjoyed camping, hiking,
playing bridge, and volunteer work.
She made a difference in countless
people's lives and will be remembered
as a thoughtful and caring mother,
wife, sister, friend, role model, and
contributor in her community.
She is survived by her husband,
Douglas Reagan; 2 children, daughter
Katherine Reagan Heim and Darrell
Reagan; and 4 grandchildren, Adelaide,
Karsten, and Marlena Heim, and
Blake Reagan.
A memorial service is being planned
for a later date, with details to be provided
on the Neptune Society website
obituary. Donations can be made to
Crisis Center at http://thecrisiscenter.
org/.
