Julie Anne Garland (Reagan) passed

in her home surrounded by her husband

and two children due to complications

from metastatic breast cancer.

She was born February 29, 1940 in

Utica, New York to Dorothy Kline Garland

and Edwin J. Garland. Julie then

moved to Clinton, New York where she

attended elementary, junior high, and

high school.

While a sociology major in college,

Julie spent summers managing a day

care center for children of migrant

workers in western New York. In 1962

she graduated from Hartwick College

in Oneonta, New York where she

met her husband, Doug Reagan. After

graduation, she worked for 1 year

in child welfare in Utica, New York

before moving to Boston where she

attended Boston University School

of Social Work part-time and worked

part-time at South End Settlement

House for 3 years.

Julie worked for Bernalillo County

Child Welfare after marrying Doug

and moving to Albuquerque, New

Mexico in 1966, where Doug was completing

his master's degree. In 1968

they moved to Fayetteville, Arkansas

where their two children, Katherine

Reagan (Heim) and Darrell Reagan,

were born. Julie also worked as a

school social worker during that time.

The family moved to Pittsburgh,

Pennsylvania in 1974, where Julie

worked as a court social worker and

was very involved in the Newcomers

Group.

In 1977, they moved to Castle Rock,

Colorado where she volunteered for

Arapahoe Mental Health and helped

start the Battered Women's Shelter in

Aurora, Colorado. In 1979 the family

moved to Puerto Rico. Julie was

on the founding board of and volunteered

at the first Domestic Violence

Shelter in Puerto Rico.

When they moved back to Castle

Rock in 1982, Julie completed her master's

degree in social work at Denver

University. She worked as a licensed

clinical social worker at Special Child

Placement Agency, Aurora Medical

Center, Rocky Mountain Dialysis, and

Health One Hospitals, from which she

retired in 2010. She helped found the

Women's Crisis Center in Castle Rock

and the Douglas County Committee.

The shelter was the first of its kind

in Douglas County. She was a charter

member of the Douglas County

branch of the American Association of

University Women (AAUW), for which

she continued to be an active member.

She also sang in the Highlands Ranch

Community Chorus and served on

the Douglas County Schools Advisory

Committee.

Julie enjoyed camping, hiking,

playing bridge, and volunteer work.

She made a difference in countless

people's lives and will be remembered

as a thoughtful and caring mother,

wife, sister, friend, role model, and

contributor in her community.

She is survived by her husband,

Douglas Reagan; 2 children, daughter

Katherine Reagan Heim and Darrell

Reagan; and 4 grandchildren, Adelaide,

Karsten, and Marlena Heim, and

Blake Reagan.

A memorial service is being planned

for a later date, with details to be provided

on the Neptune Society website

obituary. Donations can be made to

Crisis Center at http://thecrisiscenter.

