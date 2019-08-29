Karen Allan Johnston
of Parker, CO passed into
eternal light on Sunday,
June 30, 2019 with her
husband Andrew Schmidt
by her side. Karen fought
a hard battle against cancer
for the last 10 months.
Karen was born on March 29, 1951 in
Brooklyn, NY and grew up in Huntington,
Long Island. She moved to
Denver in the seventies attending
Green Mountain College and graduating
from Denver University earning a
degree in sociology. Karen worked in
retirement communities and restaurants
and eventually opened her own
insurance agency. Karen was a very
successful insurance agent and built
many friendships through her business.
Karen was a passionate golfer and 18
holes of golf and a dirty martini would
be a perfect day for her. Her ability
to play brought her much joy, many
trophies and a hole in one. Karen was
member of Heather Ridge Golf Club,
Clubcorp Colorado and Arrowhead
Country Club in Glendale, AZ. Karen
and her husband traveled extensively
throughout Colorado, the United
States and Caribbean playing golf.
She was always the best dressed golfer
on the course with an incredible collection
of golf shoes and outfits.
Karen and her husband
have lived in Parker for
almost 24 years. Karen
worked at the BullPen Saloon
later to become the Tailgate for about 10 years.
For the last 15 years, Karen and her husband
have owned the Sheabeen Irish Pub
in Aurora where Karen was everyone's
favorite. Karen leaves behind dozens
of beloved friends who she considered
family. Karen will also be remembered
for her big heart, joyous smile
and seemingly endless collection of
giraffes, the land mammal with the
biggest heart.
A Memorial Service will be held
on September 28th at 1:30PM at the
Horan & McConaty Funeral Home at:
11150 East Dartmouth Avenue (At, S
Parker Rd), Aurora, CO 80014. There
will be a reception afterward at the
Sheabeen Irish Pub, 2300 S. Chambers
Rd, Aurora, CO 80014.
Those wishing to do so may make
donations in Karen's name to: The
First Tee of Denver at https://register.
thefirstteedenver.org/civicrm/contribute/
transact?reset=1&id=1 Their
mailing address is 4601 W 46th Ave,
Denver, CO 80212.
