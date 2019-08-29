Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Karen Allan Johnston. View Sign Service Information Horan & McConaty - SE Denver/Aurora 11150 East Dartmouth Avenue Aurora , CO 80014 (303)-745-4418 Memorial service 1:30 PM Horan & McConaty - SE Denver/Aurora 11150 East Dartmouth Avenue Aurora , CO 80014 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Karen Allan Johnston

of Parker, CO passed into

eternal light on Sunday,

June 30, 2019 with her

husband Andrew Schmidt

by her side. Karen fought

a hard battle against cancer

for the last 10 months.



