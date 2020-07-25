Karen D. Grubb, 78, died peacefully Saturday, Jul. 18, 2020 at Littleton Adventist Hospital of Littleton, CO. Prior to moving to Littleton; Karen resided with her husband of 50 years Lynn in Prescott, AZ. Prior to living in Prescott, she lived in the Washington DC area for 28 years. She was well-known for her work in the Washington area's Catholic High Schools, her antique collections, her many creative talents and her fierce loyalty to all friends and family.



She was born June 15th, 1942, Beaver PA, to the late Denis and Helen Devine. She was a graduate of Beaver Area High School and attended Duquesne University. Karen was creative in many ways and excelled as a seamstress, homemaker, decorator, Christmas ornament collector among other talents.



She was predeceased by her husband, Lynn Seiler Grubb; brother, Denis Ure Devine Jr. She is survived by her brother Doug Devine, daughter, Alicia Grubb; son, Jason Grubb; son, Benjamin Grubb; son, Nicholas Grubb; daughter in law, Jaqueline Grubb; daughter in law, Christine Grubb; granddaughter, Emily Grubb; grandson, Sam Grubb; granddaughter, Lyla Grubb. She will be remembered with much love by her family and friends.



The family has asked for donations to be sent to The American Kidney Fund in Karen's honor.

