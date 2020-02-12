Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Karen Rae Murphy Abramovich. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

It is with great sadness

that we announce the

passing of our beautiful

Karen, Feb. 3, after a long

battle with cancer. She was

55.



Karen is preceded in

death by her mother Darla

(Robert Stanley) Murphy and sister

Kelly (Gary) Hall. She is survived by

her husband Ian Abramovich, son

Nathan, of Texas; her father, Robert of

Texas; her brother Robert Jeff (Jacquie)

Murphy, of Castle Rock, CO., and her

brother-in-law Gary, along with several

cousins, aunts, uncles, nephews

and nieces. She was loved by family,

friends and all who knew her.



Karen was born in Whittier, California

and lived in multiple places

throughout her life, including Parker,

CO, before ultimately settling in Wylie,

TX. She was graduated from Douglas

County High School in Castle Rock in

1982 and one of her first jobs was working

for the News-Press.



She studied to be a respiratory

therapist and later worked in the

telecom industry for various

companies, including

Verizon. Eventually, she

began her favorite role

as a stay-at-home mom.

Karen was an avid reader

and music lover, especially

classic rock and new wave.

She was also an amazing mom to her

cats and dog, providing them with an

abundance of love and care.



The family would like to thank the

doctors, nurses and staff at Faith Presbyterian

Hospice for the exceptional

care that was given to Karen and recognize

the outstanding and compassionate

care of Dr. Gavin Melmed at

Texas Oncology.



She will be remembered for her

beauty, intelligence, humor, kindness,

empathy and the positive effect she

had on those around her. She will be

sorely missed.



In lieu of flowers, she asked that donations

in her memory be made to:

St Jude Children's Research Hospital

