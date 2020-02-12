It is with great sadness
that we announce the
passing of our beautiful
Karen, Feb. 3, after a long
battle with cancer. She was
55.
Karen is preceded in
death by her mother Darla
(Robert Stanley) Murphy and sister
Kelly (Gary) Hall. She is survived by
her husband Ian Abramovich, son
Nathan, of Texas; her father, Robert of
Texas; her brother Robert Jeff (Jacquie)
Murphy, of Castle Rock, CO., and her
brother-in-law Gary, along with several
cousins, aunts, uncles, nephews
and nieces. She was loved by family,
friends and all who knew her.
Karen was born in Whittier, California
and lived in multiple places
throughout her life, including Parker,
CO, before ultimately settling in Wylie,
TX. She was graduated from Douglas
County High School in Castle Rock in
1982 and one of her first jobs was working
for the News-Press.
She studied to be a respiratory
therapist and later worked in the
telecom industry for various
companies, including
Verizon. Eventually, she
began her favorite role
as a stay-at-home mom.
Karen was an avid reader
and music lover, especially
classic rock and new wave.
She was also an amazing mom to her
cats and dog, providing them with an
abundance of love and care.
The family would like to thank the
doctors, nurses and staff at Faith Presbyterian
Hospice for the exceptional
care that was given to Karen and recognize
the outstanding and compassionate
care of Dr. Gavin Melmed at
Texas Oncology.
She will be remembered for her
beauty, intelligence, humor, kindness,
empathy and the positive effect she
had on those around her. She will be
sorely missed.
In lieu of flowers, she asked that donations
in her memory be made to:
St Jude Children's Research Hospital
(http://giftfunds.stjude.org/karenmurphy)
Published in Colorado Community Newspapers from Feb. 12 to Feb. 19, 2020