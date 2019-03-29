Kathy Fory, 70, Lieutenant Colonel,
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathleen M. Fory.
US Army (Retired), made her
final permanent change of station
into the arms of her loving Lord
Jesus Christ on March 7, 2019, after
a four-year battle with ovarian
cancer. A native of Franktown, CO,
Kathy is survived by her husband, Jon, two
brothers, Rick and Bill, and an extended
family.
A memorial service will be held
at the Franktown Fire Station on
Saturday, April 13, 2019, from 12:00
to 5:00 p.m..
If you wish, please send remembrances
in Kathy's name to the
National Ovarian Cancer Coalition,
3800 Maple Avenue, Suite 435, Dallas,
Texas 75219, or on-line at http://ovarian.
org/donate/ways-to-give.
Published in Colorado Community Newspapers from Mar. 29 to Apr. 28, 2019