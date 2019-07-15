Sakowski, Kathleen "Kay"
King Kathleen was born in
Montpelier, VT on January
4, 1931 and passed away on
June 14, 2019 in Omaha, NE.
She was preceded in death
by her husband, Henry Adam
Sakowski; parents, Paul
and Stella King; brother Phil King;
sister Karla Lyons; brother in law, Hal
Lyons. She is survived by her children:
Judith Sakowski, Stacie (Steve)
Nelson, Henry (Mary) Sakowski II,
Matthew (Linda) Sakowski, and Jason
Sakowski. She is also survived by seven
grandchildren: Jude, John, Maria,
and Michael Sakowski, Moriah Nelson,
Sarah Bracken, Adam Sakowski;
sister-in-law Dorothy King and many
nieces, nephews and friends.
Kay had an unwavering faith in God
and was very involved with supporting
St. Anne's Catholic Church. She
served as the principal's secretary at
St. Anne's school for many years and
worked at the St. Anne's Credit Union.
Kay was a long-time resident
of Arvada before retiring to
Sun City West, AZ.
Kay was appreciated for her
Italian cooking and quick
wit. She loved watching all
kinds of sports, especially when her
children or grandchildren were participating.
Kay worked for the Arizona
Diamondbacks and saw them win the
World Series against her beloved New
York Yankees. Most importantly Kay
will be remembered for her love for
her family and friends.
A funeral mass celebrating her life
will be held on July 26th at St. Joan of
Arc Catholic Church with interment
at Mt. Olivet Mortuary. Donations can
be made in her honor to St. Anne's
Catholic School, 7555 Grant Place,
Arvada, CO 80002 or Holy Family
Shrine, PO Box 507 Gretna, NE 68028.
Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery 12801 W
44th Ave, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
Published in Colorado Community Newspapers from July 15 to July 22, 2019