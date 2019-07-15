Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathleen "Kay" Sakowski. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Sakowski, Kathleen "Kay"

King Kathleen was born in

Montpelier, VT on January

4, 1931 and passed away on

June 14, 2019 in Omaha, NE.

She was preceded in death

by her husband, Henry Adam

Sakowski; parents, Paul

and Stella King; brother Phil King;

sister Karla Lyons; brother in law, Hal

Lyons. She is survived by her children:

Judith Sakowski, Stacie (Steve)

Nelson, Henry (Mary) Sakowski II,

Matthew (Linda) Sakowski, and Jason

Sakowski. She is also survived by seven

grandchildren: Jude, John, Maria,

and Michael Sakowski, Moriah Nelson,

Sarah Bracken, Adam Sakowski;

sister-in-law Dorothy King and many

nieces, nephews and friends.

Kay had an unwavering faith in God

and was very involved with supporting

St. Anne's Catholic Church. She

served as the principal's secretary at

St. Anne's school for many years and

worked at the St. Anne's Credit Union.

Kay was a long-time resident

of Arvada before retiring to

Sun City West, AZ.

Kay was appreciated for her

Italian cooking and quick

wit. She loved watching all

kinds of sports, especially when her

children or grandchildren were participating.

Kay worked for the Arizona

Diamondbacks and saw them win the

World Series against her beloved New

York Yankees. Most importantly Kay

will be remembered for her love for

her family and friends.

A funeral mass celebrating her life

will be held on July 26th at St. Joan of

Arc Catholic Church with interment

at Mt. Olivet Mortuary. Donations can

be made in her honor to St. Anne's

Catholic School, 7555 Grant Place,

Arvada, CO 80002 or Holy Family

Shrine, PO Box 507 Gretna, NE 68028.

Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery 12801 W

