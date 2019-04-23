Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathryn Mary "Kate" Jack. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Kathryn "Kate" Mary Jack,

age 78, passed away on

Thursday, April 18, 2019. She

was born April 13, 1941 in La Crosse,

Wisconsin daughter of Patrice and

Donald Rand.

Kate attended Blessed Sacrament

Elementary and Aquinas High School

before graduating from Viterbo University

in 1963 with a degree in English.

She met her true love Daniel Jack

Sr. in January 1961. They were married

on June 15, 1963 in La Crosse, WI.

She dedicated her life to working in

elementary school libraries in Michigan,

Wisconsin and Colorado. She

enjoyed volunteering, scrap booking,

card making and singing in the

church choir.

Kathryn is survived by her husband

Dan; 3 sons: Terry (Ellen) Jack, Christopher

(Kristy) Jack, and Daniel (Brian)

Jack Jr.; 5 grandchildren: Nathan, Griffin,

Peyton, Christian, and Hannah

Jack; 3 sisters: Jude Rand, Peggy (Tom)

Edgerton, Patty (BJ Azarvand) Rand;

and 3 brothers: Michael (Ann)

Rand, Daniel (Nancy) Rand,

David (Young Leh) Rand, 13 nieces

and nephews and beloved dog Elliotte.

Kathryn was preceded in death by

her parents and one sister, Patsy Ann

Rand.

Special thanks to caring neighbors

Scott, Mona, Hannah, and Alex Sherwood.

Visitation was held on Tuesday, April

23, 2019 beginning at 10:00 am at St.

Margaret Mary's Catholic Church,

620 Division St., Neenah, WI. A mass

of Christian Burial was held at the

church at 11:00 am.

In lieu of flowers, donations will be

used to establish the Kathryn Jack

Memorial Fund at the Community

Foundation - Fox Valley.

Westgor Funeral Home

205 W. Doty Avenue,

Neenah, WI (920) 722-7151

Condolences:

