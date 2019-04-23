Kathryn "Kate" Mary Jack,
age 78, passed away on
Thursday, April 18, 2019. She
was born April 13, 1941 in La Crosse,
Wisconsin daughter of Patrice and
Donald Rand.
Kate attended Blessed Sacrament
Elementary and Aquinas High School
before graduating from Viterbo University
in 1963 with a degree in English.
She met her true love Daniel Jack
Sr. in January 1961. They were married
on June 15, 1963 in La Crosse, WI.
She dedicated her life to working in
elementary school libraries in Michigan,
Wisconsin and Colorado. She
enjoyed volunteering, scrap booking,
card making and singing in the
church choir.
Kathryn is survived by her husband
Dan; 3 sons: Terry (Ellen) Jack, Christopher
(Kristy) Jack, and Daniel (Brian)
Jack Jr.; 5 grandchildren: Nathan, Griffin,
Peyton, Christian, and Hannah
Jack; 3 sisters: Jude Rand, Peggy (Tom)
Edgerton, Patty (BJ Azarvand) Rand;
and 3 brothers: Michael (Ann)
Rand, Daniel (Nancy) Rand,
David (Young Leh) Rand, 13 nieces
and nephews and beloved dog Elliotte.
Kathryn was preceded in death by
her parents and one sister, Patsy Ann
Rand.
Special thanks to caring neighbors
Scott, Mona, Hannah, and Alex Sherwood.
Visitation was held on Tuesday, April
23, 2019 beginning at 10:00 am at St.
Margaret Mary's Catholic Church,
620 Division St., Neenah, WI. A mass
of Christian Burial was held at the
church at 11:00 am.
In lieu of flowers, donations will be
used to establish the Kathryn Jack
Memorial Fund at the Community
Foundation - Fox Valley.
Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Avenue,
Neenah, WI (920) 722-7151
Condolences:
Published in Colorado Community Newspapers from Apr. 23 to Apr. 29, 2019