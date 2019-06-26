Keith Brindley Ketner, longtime
resident of Arvada,
passed away peacefully on
June 18 surrounded in love
by his three daughters Mary
Gladstone, Jacqui Ketner and
Paula Zavitz. Keith was predeceased
by the love of his life, Donna Mulder
Ketner. Born in 1921 in rural Boscobel
Wisconsin, Keith fully lived the major
transitions of 20th century. He lived
in a home without running water
until he was ten years old and experienced
the challenges of the great
depression. He was a pilot in World
War 2 and worked as a research geologist
through a period that his field of
science was going through profound
changes. Keith never stopped learning
or adventuring in life. He kept
going to his lab every day until
his late 80s and publishing his
research in leading geological
journals well into his 90s. He
loved skiing, hiking through
the Nevada wilderness to collect rock
specimens, riding his bicycle and
watching birds. Keith and Donna
traveled extensively across the world.
Keith often described himself as
the luckiest man alive. His children,
grandchildren and great grandchildren
will dearly miss him, but always
remember his inspiration. In lieu of
flowers, please make contributions
to The Nature Conservancy or help
maintain the many bird boxes that
Keith installed in the parks and nature
areas around Arvada.
Published in Colorado Community Newspapers from June 26 to July 3, 2019