Keith Brindley Ketner, longtime

resident of Arvada,

passed away peacefully on

June 18 surrounded in love

by his three daughters Mary

Gladstone, Jacqui Ketner and

Paula Zavitz. Keith was predeceased

by the love of his life, Donna Mulder

Ketner. Born in 1921 in rural Boscobel

Wisconsin, Keith fully lived the major

transitions of 20th century. He lived

in a home without running water

until he was ten years old and experienced

the challenges of the great

depression. He was a pilot in World

War 2 and worked as a research geologist

through a period that his field of

science was going through profound

changes. Keith never stopped learning

or adventuring in life. He kept

going to his lab every day until

his late 80s and publishing his

research in leading geological

journals well into his 90s. He

loved skiing, hiking through

the Nevada wilderness to collect rock

specimens, riding his bicycle and

watching birds. Keith and Donna

traveled extensively across the world.

Keith often described himself as

the luckiest man alive. His children,

grandchildren and great grandchildren

will dearly miss him, but always

remember his inspiration. In lieu of

flowers, please make contributions

to The Nature Conservancy or help

maintain the many bird boxes that

Keith installed in the parks and nature

Published in Colorado Community Newspapers from June 26 to July 3, 2019

