Keith "Hippy" Kendrick 61, of Larkspur Colorado passed away in his home on Saturday May 18, 2019. Keith was born on December 24, 1957. He lived most of his life in Larkspur. Keith was well known for his love and knowledge of cars and trucks, mainly hotrods and motorcycles. Keith is survived by a daughter, Shannon Berry of Oakland CA., sister, Kathy Kendrick of Castle Rock CO., brother, Kent Kendrick of Fairbanks AK., along with his longtime girlfriend Sylvia Hellmund and son, Damien Singleton.



There will be a celebration of life at Larkspur Park in Larkspur Co. on July 13, 2019 from 10:00am – 4:00pm. Everyone is welcome to bring your hotrods and motorcycles.