Kenneth Dinkel passed away in his Lakewood home on June 25th at the age of 83.Kenneth was born in 1937 in Trego County, Kansas to Nichoulas and Leoba Dinkel. He grew up with his parents and siblings on their family farm near Ellis, Kansas. He attended school at the Trego County country school, and he helped work the family farm until he joined the service in 1954. Kenneth served with the United States Army from 1954-1956.After leaving the service, Kenneth worked for Boeing in Wichita, Kansas from 1957 to 1960. Kenneth then moved to Colorado with two of his brothers to pursue a career in carpentry. He met another recent Coloradoan and future wife, Dorothy Lansden, at his first apartment. Kenneth and Dorothy were married in 1961 at St. Bernadette Catholic Church in Lakewood.Kenneth and Dorothy had two children, Kent and Beverly, who they raised in their Lakewood home, which they built in 1963. Kenneth continued his carpentry career with his brothers, helping build and finish residential homes and apartments. He also built and managed an apartment complex with his friend Stan Haertel. His wife, Dorothy, passed away in 2014.Even after retirement, he enjoyed helping build and fix things for his children, grandchildren, and neighbors alike. Kenneth also loved being outdoors, riding his bike and scooter, and walking in his neighborhood. Kenneth was a family man who enjoyed spending time with his children, supporting his grandchildren at their many academic and athletic events from elementary school through college, playing with his great-grandchildren, and making frequent trips back to Kansas for events with his siblings and their families.Kenneth is survived by his son, Kent (wife Vicki), and daughter, Beverly; his 5 grandchildren, Alexandra, Dillon (wife Rebecca), Evangella (husband Seth), Grant and Jackson; his 2 great-grandchildren, Beckett and Karsynn; his 9 siblings, Mary Ann, Florence, LaVerne (wife Janice), LeRoy (wife Helen), Bernice (husband Kenneth), Verlin, Larry, Patrick (wife Doris), and Paul; along with many nieces, nephews and cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents, Nichoulas and Leoba; his wife, Dorothy; five siblings (Mark, Marvin, Allen and 2 infant brothers); and all of his aunts and uncles.Funeral Service was held Tuesday, June 30th, 1:30 pm at St. Bernadette Catholic Church located at 7240 W. 12th Ave, Lakewood, CO 80214. Burial Service was held on Wednesday, July 1st, 1:00 pm at Kansas Veterans' Cemetery, 403 S. 13th, Wakeeney, KS 67672.In lieu of flowers, please consider a charitable donation to one of the following:? Lutheran Hospice of Wheat Ridge Colorado? Golden Retriever Rescue of the Rockies