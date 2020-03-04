Kenny Lane Halderman

Service Information
Overton Funeral Home
501 W Ashland Avenue
Indianola, IA
50125
(515)-961-5121
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Overton Funeral Home
501 W Ashland Avenue
Indianola, IA 50125
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
2:00 PM
Overton Funeral Home
501 W Ashland Avenue
Indianola, IA 50125
Obituary
Kenny Lane Halderman entered
into the kingdom of heaven
on Friday, February 28, 2020,
sharing his day of passing with
his bonus god-son, Nathan Adam
Rainforth, from 23 years earlier.
Memorial services will be held
2 p.m., Friday, March 6, 2020 at Overton
Funeral Home in Indianola. Visitation
will be held one hour prior to services
from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Left to cherish his memory are his
wife, Kathy Graham Halderman, of Indianola,
Iowa; his children and bonus
children – Ben Halderman of Indianola,
Iowa; Meagan (Josh) Poe of Farragut,
Iowa; Derek (Kellie) Norton of Wellington,
Colorado and September Jeanne
Dale of Waukee, Iowa. Grandchildren
include Kaleb, Trystan, Josie and
baby-to-be-born in August, Poe
of Farragut, Iowa; Danilynn,
Findley, and baby-to-be-born
in April, Norton of Wellington,
Colorado; and Isaiah, Austin and
Henry Dale/Keever of Waukee, Iowa.
Brothers, JC and Jeff Halderman and
niece, Kaley Halderman of Lakewood/
Denver, Colorado area also survive
Kenny.

Memorials can be sent to the family
at 1004 N O Street, Indianola, IA
50125, and will be divided amongst
various charitable organizations. To
view a complete obit or sign an online
condolence, visit our website at www.
overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Colorado Community Newspapers from Mar. 4 to Mar. 11, 2020
