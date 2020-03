Kenny Lane Halderman enteredinto the kingdom of heavenon Friday, February 28, 2020,sharing his day of passing withhis bonus god-son, Nathan AdamRainforth, from 23 years earlier.Memorial services will be held2 p.m., Friday, March 6, 2020 at OvertonFuneral Home in Indianola. Visitationwill be held one hour prior to servicesfrom 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.Left to cherish his memory are hiswife, Kathy Graham Halderman, of Indianola,Iowa; his children and bonuschildren – Ben Halderman of Indianola,Iowa; Meagan (Josh) Poe of Farragut,Iowa; Derek (Kellie) Norton of Wellington,Colorado and September JeanneDale of Waukee, Iowa. Grandchildreninclude Kaleb, Trystan, Josie andbaby-to-be-born in August, Poeof Farragut, Iowa; Danilynn,Findley, and baby-to-be-bornin April, Norton of Wellington,Colorado; and Isaiah, Austin andHenry Dale/Keever of Waukee, Iowa.Brothers, JC and Jeff Halderman andniece, Kaley Halderman of Lakewood/Denver, Colorado area also surviveKenny.Memorials can be sent to the familyat 1004 N O Street, Indianola, IA50125, and will be divided amongstvarious charitable organizations. Toview a complete obit or sign an onlinecondolence, visit our website at www.