After many years of
fearlessly battling a
multitude of health
issues, Kevin passed
away peacefully at St.
Anthony's hospital in
Lakewood, CO.
Kevin was born July
21, 1958 at Porter Hospital
in Denver, CO. He is
survived by his parents
Norman and Jeanette
Neuhalfen of Keenesburg,
CO and siblings
Larie Bratcher (Terry)
of Las Vegas, NV; Michelle Greenwald
(Greg) of Westminster, CO; Teri
Spinuzzi (Bill) of Broomfield, CO;
Doug Neuhalfen of Arvada, CO; Jon
Neuhalfen of Johnstown, CO; Dennis
Neuhalfen (Kris) of Loveland, CO;
Mike Neuhalfen of Limon, CO; and
Jeff Neuhalfen (Ronnie) of Denver,
CO. He is also survived by numerous
nieces, nephews, great nieces, great
nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Kevin will also be sadly missed by
the incredible caregivers, medical
staff, administrative staff and Sunada
Learning Center (day programming)
staff at the Wheat Ridge Regional
Center (WRRC) who became family
to him.
Kevin grew up in Arvada and his
early school years were spent at
Fletcher Miller in Lakewood, CO and
Margaret Walters in Arvada, CO. Over
the years Kevin participated in swimming
and wheelchair
events sponsored by
Special Olympics. He
was an avid bowler at
the original Arvada
Lanes.
We will celebrate
Kevin's life on Friday,
September 6, 2019 at
St. Joseph Catholic
Church (969 Ulysses St,
Golden, CO) beginning
with a Rosary at 9:30am
followed by Mass from
10:00am to 11:00am. A
reception will follow Mass in the Education
Center at the Church. After the
reception, at approximately 1:15pm, a
vehicle procession from the Church to
Fort Logan National Cemetery (4400
W. Kenyon Ave. Denver, CO) will take
place arriving at staging area 'B' for
a 2:30pm burial ceremony. Kevin's
parents will eventually join him in
his resting place since his Dad is a
Veteran of the Korean War.
In lieu of flowers, please consider
donating to the Wheat Ridge Regional
Center, Fletcher Miller School, Margaret
Walters Day Program, Special
Olympics or an organization of your
choice working with children and
adults with special needs. You may
view the full obituary at aspenmortuaries.
com.
A special thanks to the amazing
staff at Aspen Mortuary in Arvada,
CO.
Published in Colorado Community Newspapers from Aug. 29 to Sept. 5, 2019