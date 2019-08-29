Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kevin Kirk Neuhalfen. View Sign Service Information Aspen Mortuary 6370 Union Street Arvada , CO 80004 (303)-422-8882 Rosary 9:30 AM St. Joseph Catholic Church 969 Ulysses St Golden , CO View Map Funeral Mass 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM St. Joseph Catholic Church 969 Ulysses St Golden , CO View Map Funeral 1:15 PM St. Joseph Catholic Church 969 Ulysses St Golden , CO View Map Burial 2:30 PM Fort Logan National Cemetery, arriving at staging area 'B' 4400 W. Kenyon Ave. Denver , CO View Map Send Flowers Obituary

After many years of

fearlessly battling a

multitude of health

issues, Kevin passed

away peacefully at St.

Anthony's hospital in

Lakewood, CO.

Kevin was born July

21, 1958 at Porter Hospital

in Denver, CO. He is

survived by his parents

Norman and Jeanette

Neuhalfen of Keenesburg,

CO and siblings

Larie Bratcher (Terry)

of Las Vegas, NV; Michelle Greenwald

(Greg) of Westminster, CO; Teri

Spinuzzi (Bill) of Broomfield, CO;

Doug Neuhalfen of Arvada, CO; Jon

Neuhalfen of Johnstown, CO; Dennis

Neuhalfen (Kris) of Loveland, CO;

Mike Neuhalfen of Limon, CO; and

Jeff Neuhalfen (Ronnie) of Denver,

CO. He is also survived by numerous

nieces, nephews, great nieces, great

nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Kevin will also be sadly missed by

the incredible caregivers, medical

staff, administrative staff and Sunada

Learning Center (day programming)

staff at the Wheat Ridge Regional

Center (WRRC) who became family

to him.

Kevin grew up in Arvada and his

early school years were spent at

Fletcher Miller in Lakewood, CO and

Margaret Walters in Arvada, CO. Over

the years Kevin participated in swimming

and wheelchair

events sponsored by

Special Olympics. He

was an avid bowler at

the original Arvada

Lanes.

We will celebrate

Kevin's life on Friday,

September 6, 2019 at

St. Joseph Catholic

Church (969 Ulysses St,

Golden, CO) beginning

with a Rosary at 9:30am

followed by Mass from

10:00am to 11:00am. A

reception will follow Mass in the Education

Center at the Church. After the

reception, at approximately 1:15pm, a

vehicle procession from the Church to

Fort Logan National Cemetery (4400

W. Kenyon Ave. Denver, CO) will take

place arriving at staging area 'B' for

a 2:30pm burial ceremony. Kevin's

parents will eventually join him in

his resting place since his Dad is a

Veteran of the Korean War.

In lieu of flowers, please consider

donating to the Wheat Ridge Regional

Center, Fletcher Miller School, Margaret

Walters Day Program, Special

Olympics or an organization of your

choice working with children and

adults with special needs. You may

view the full obituary at aspenmortuaries.

com.



A special thanks to the amazing

staff at Aspen Mortuary in Arvada,

CO.

