Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kimmi J. Clark Lewis. View Sign Service Information Peacock-Larsen Funeral Home 401 Raton Ave La Junta , CO 81050 (719)-384-8777 Service 10:00 AM Our Lady of Guadalupe/St. Patrick Parish La Junta , CO View Map Graveside service 3:00 PM Mountain View Cemetery Branson , CO View Map Send Flowers Obituary

A funeral service for Colorado State

House Representative Kimmi Clark

Lewis will be held at 10:00 a.m. on

Friday, December 13, 2019 at Our Lady

of Guadalupe/St. Patrick Parish in La

Junta, Colorado, with a graveside service

to follow at 3:00 p.m. at Mountain View

Cemetery in Branson, Colorado. Kimmi

Joan was born on March 19, 1957 in La

Junta to Kenneth and Jewell (Middleton)

Clark, and she entered God's Kingdom

following her third and valiant battle

with cancer on December 6, 2019 at the

age of 62.



Kimmi was raised with her three

older sisters on the Muddy Valley

Ranch, a family cattle ranch located

halfway between Kim and La Junta,

Colorado. Kimmi and her sisters were

the ranch hands and were expected to

ride broncs, fix fence, and care for the

livestock. Kimmi loved being a rancher

and started her first cow herd while in

high school. She enjoyed competitive

activities! Kimmi was the Most Valuable

Basketball Player in the women's "A"

division in 1975 and she was Colorado

Hereford Queen the same year. She was

highly accomplished in FFA, 4-H, and

cattlemen's groups. Kimmi was also a

brilliant pianist and taught many others

how to play.



After graduating from Kim High

School, Kimmi attended Trinidad State

Junior College on a basketball scholarship,

majoring in music. She married

her high school sweetheart, George

David "Dave" Lewis of Branson (son of

Don and Margaret

Lewis) on October

4, 1975. Upon

her graduation

from TSJC in 1977,

Kimmi and Dave

resided and began

raising their family

in Branson, Colorado.

They then

had six children

in nine years, the

last two being

twins! Family was

most important to

Kimmi and Dave. In 1992, Kimmi and

Dave purchased Muddy Valley Ranch

from her father. They also owned and

operated Dave Lewis Trucking, a cattle

and feed hauling business. While Dave

spent many hours in his truck, Kimmi

stayed home to dispatch the trucks and

care for their children and cattle.



Dave was diagnosed with acute leukemia

in January 2000 and passed away

four short months later. Dave's passing

was a devastating loss to the Lewis

family. Kimmi had two businesses to

solely run and the twins in junior high,

the middle two children in high school,

and the oldest two in college. All six

children received academic and athletic

scholarships to attend college, and all six

obtained a bachelor's degree, fulfilling

Dave's final wishes. Dave Lewis Trucking

is operated by two of their children

and their legacy at Muddy Valley Ranch

will be carried on as well, raising USA

Beef. Kimmi married Martin Canterbury

on July 4th

2004 at the Ranch

and he rode alongside

her for the

next decade.



Kimmi was a lifelong

Republican.

She held almost

every office in the

Las Animas County

Republican

Party and served

as the President of

the Trinidad/Las

Animas County Republican Women's

Club for thirty years. Kimmi regularly

attended Republican Party meetings in

Trinidad for almost forty years, which

is more than one hundred miles from

her home at the Ranch (one way). She

enjoyed serving as the Chair for Senate

District 2 for many years. Kimmi was

proudly elected to represent Colorado

State House District 64 in 2016 and was

reelected in 2018, which allowed her to

feed her passion, fix laws that infringed

on private property rights, and fulfill

many goals.



Kimmi devoted substantial time and

money advocating for agriculture. She

is a known hero to hundreds of cattle

producers throughout the United States

for her work on county-of-origin labeling

and private property rights issues.

Kimmi was honored with countless

prestigious awards for her relentless

advocacy work the past thirty years.

Kimmi battled

again in 2018 during the legislative session,

and finally throughout 2019. She

never let cancer slow her down! Kimmi

was a lifelong leader, an American

patriot, a loving wife and mother, and a

distinguished Coloradan. Her memory

will live on in the people whose lives she

so generously impacted and in the way

of life she worked so hard to protect.

Kimmi was preceded in death by her

parents, her husband Dave, her fatherin-

law Don Lewis, and her brother-inlaw

Danny Self. She is survived by her

six children – Kelly (Michael) Wasson

of Dresden, KS; Keith (Serenity) Lewis

of Fowler, CO; Kenneth (Stacey) Lewis

of La Junta, CO; Kerry (Jacob) Froese of

Cheraw, CO; Kristine Lewis (fiancé Kyle

Lopez) of Swink, CO; and Korry Lewis of

Johnstown, CO; and her thirteen grandchildren

– Michaela, Mitchell, and Macy

Wasson; Kyndal, Landri, and Paisley

Lewis; Gracie, Isabella, and Gino Lewis;

Adrienne and Eli Froese; and Electra and

Davey Lewis. She is also survived by her

three sisters – Julie Sumpter of Parker,

CO; Kathy Self of Springfield, CO; and

Karren "Sparky" Clark of Denver, CO;

her mother-in-law Margaret Lewis of

Branson, CO; and her sister-in-law Lori

(Craig) Green of Branson, CO.



Those desiring to honor Kimmi may

make memorial contributions to either

Sangre de Cristo Hospice, 1207 Pueblo

Blvd. Way, Pueblo, CO 81005; or R-CALF

USA, P.O. Box 30715, Billings, MT 59107;

or a . Peacock-

Larsen Funeral Home & Arkansas Valley

Crematory is in charge of arrangements. A funeral service for Colorado StateHouse Representative Kimmi ClarkLewis will be held at 10:00 a.m. onFriday, December 13, 2019 at Our Ladyof Guadalupe/St. Patrick Parish in LaJunta, Colorado, with a graveside serviceto follow at 3:00 p.m. at Mountain ViewCemetery in Branson, Colorado. KimmiJoan was born on March 19, 1957 in LaJunta to Kenneth and Jewell (Middleton)Clark, and she entered God's Kingdomfollowing her third and valiant battlewith cancer on December 6, 2019 at theage of 62.Kimmi was raised with her threeolder sisters on the Muddy ValleyRanch, a family cattle ranch locatedhalfway between Kim and La Junta,Colorado. Kimmi and her sisters werethe ranch hands and were expected toride broncs, fix fence, and care for thelivestock. Kimmi loved being a rancherand started her first cow herd while inhigh school. She enjoyed competitiveactivities! Kimmi was the Most ValuableBasketball Player in the women's "A"division in 1975 and she was ColoradoHereford Queen the same year. She washighly accomplished in FFA, 4-H, andcattlemen's groups. Kimmi was also abrilliant pianist and taught many othershow to play.After graduating from Kim HighSchool, Kimmi attended Trinidad StateJunior College on a basketball scholarship,majoring in music. She marriedher high school sweetheart, GeorgeDavid "Dave" Lewis of Branson (son ofDon and MargaretLewis) on October4, 1975. Uponher graduationfrom TSJC in 1977,Kimmi and Daveresided and beganraising their familyin Branson, Colorado.They thenhad six childrenin nine years, thelast two beingtwins! Family wasmost important toKimmi and Dave. In 1992, Kimmi andDave purchased Muddy Valley Ranchfrom her father. They also owned andoperated Dave Lewis Trucking, a cattleand feed hauling business. While Davespent many hours in his truck, Kimmistayed home to dispatch the trucks andcare for their children and cattle.Dave was diagnosed with acute leukemiain January 2000 and passed awayfour short months later. Dave's passingwas a devastating loss to the Lewisfamily. Kimmi had two businesses tosolely run and the twins in junior high,the middle two children in high school,and the oldest two in college. All sixchildren received academic and athleticscholarships to attend college, and all sixobtained a bachelor's degree, fulfillingDave's final wishes. Dave Lewis Truckingis operated by two of their childrenand their legacy at Muddy Valley Ranchwill be carried on as well, raising USABeef. Kimmi married Martin Canterburyon July 4th2004 at the Ranchand he rode alongsideher for thenext decade.Kimmi was a lifelongRepublican.She held almostevery office in theLas Animas CountyRepublicanParty and servedas the President ofthe Trinidad/LasAnimas County Republican Women'sClub for thirty years. Kimmi regularlyattended Republican Party meetings inTrinidad for almost forty years, whichis more than one hundred miles fromher home at the Ranch (one way). Sheenjoyed serving as the Chair for SenateDistrict 2 for many years. Kimmi wasproudly elected to represent ColoradoState House District 64 in 2016 and wasreelected in 2018, which allowed her tofeed her passion, fix laws that infringedon private property rights, and fulfillmany goals.Kimmi devoted substantial time andmoney advocating for agriculture. Sheis a known hero to hundreds of cattleproducers throughout the United Statesfor her work on county-of-origin labelingand private property rights issues.Kimmi was honored with countlessprestigious awards for her relentlessadvocacy work the past thirty years.Kimmi battled breast cancer in 2014,again in 2018 during the legislative session,and finally throughout 2019. Shenever let cancer slow her down! Kimmiwas a lifelong leader, an Americanpatriot, a loving wife and mother, and adistinguished Coloradan. Her memorywill live on in the people whose lives sheso generously impacted and in the wayof life she worked so hard to protect.Kimmi was preceded in death by herparents, her husband Dave, her fatherin-law Don Lewis, and her brother-inlawDanny Self. She is survived by hersix children – Kelly (Michael) Wassonof Dresden, KS; Keith (Serenity) Lewisof Fowler, CO; Kenneth (Stacey) Lewisof La Junta, CO; Kerry (Jacob) Froese ofCheraw, CO; Kristine Lewis (fiancé KyleLopez) of Swink, CO; and Korry Lewis ofJohnstown, CO; and her thirteen grandchildren– Michaela, Mitchell, and MacyWasson; Kyndal, Landri, and PaisleyLewis; Gracie, Isabella, and Gino Lewis;Adrienne and Eli Froese; and Electra andDavey Lewis. She is also survived by herthree sisters – Julie Sumpter of Parker,CO; Kathy Self of Springfield, CO; andKarren "Sparky" Clark of Denver, CO;her mother-in-law Margaret Lewis ofBranson, CO; and her sister-in-law Lori(Craig) Green of Branson, CO.Those desiring to honor Kimmi maymake memorial contributions to eitherSangre de Cristo Hospice, 1207 PuebloBlvd. Way, Pueblo, CO 81005; or R-CALFUSA, P.O. Box 30715, Billings, MT 59107;or a . Peacock-Larsen Funeral Home & Arkansas ValleyCrematory is in charge of arrangements. Published in Colorado Community Newspapers from Dec. 16 to Dec. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Breast Cancer Return to Today's Obituaries for Colorado Community Media Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations