Obituary

On Saturday, June 22, 2019,

Kristy Kay Mestdagh, loving

wife, mother, "grammy," sister,

and friend passed away at

the age of 62 of complications

due to uterine cancer.

Kristy was born on May 28, 1957, in

Davenport, Iowa to Amos and Patricia

Claybaugh. She was raised in

Greeley, Colorado where she attended

University High School. She then

attended University of Northern Colorado

and graduated with a Bachelor

of Science in 1979. On October 25th,

1986 Kristy married Steven Alan Mestdagh.

Together, they raised two sons,

Ian and Sean.

Kristy was preceded in

death by her parents, Amos

and Patricia Claybaugh. She

is survived by her husband

Steven, her two sons Ian and

Sean, Ian's wife Katrina, her

siblings Donna and Norm, her nieces

Erin and Courtney and their families,

and will be missed most of all by her

granddaughter Makaylee.

En lieu of flowers, please direct donations

to Senior Resource Center and

Wheat Ridge Presbyterian Church.

Kristy's full obituary can be found

at: https://memorials.aspenmortuaries.

com/kristy-mestdagh/3880066/

Published in Colorado Community Newspapers from July 15 to July 22, 2019

