On Saturday, June 22, 2019,
Kristy Kay Mestdagh, loving
wife, mother, "grammy," sister,
and friend passed away at
the age of 62 of complications
due to uterine cancer.
Kristy was born on May 28, 1957, in
Davenport, Iowa to Amos and Patricia
Claybaugh. She was raised in
Greeley, Colorado where she attended
University High School. She then
attended University of Northern Colorado
and graduated with a Bachelor
of Science in 1979. On October 25th,
1986 Kristy married Steven Alan Mestdagh.
Together, they raised two sons,
Ian and Sean.
Kristy was preceded in
death by her parents, Amos
and Patricia Claybaugh. She
is survived by her husband
Steven, her two sons Ian and
Sean, Ian's wife Katrina, her
siblings Donna and Norm, her nieces
Erin and Courtney and their families,
and will be missed most of all by her
granddaughter Makaylee.
En lieu of flowers, please direct donations
to Senior Resource Center and
Wheat Ridge Presbyterian Church.
Kristy's full obituary can be found
at: https://memorials.aspenmortuaries.
com/kristy-mestdagh/3880066/
index.php#family-photos
