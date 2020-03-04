Larry D. Bicknase

Service Information
Ellis Family Services Funeral and Memorial Care
13436 West Arbor Place
Littleton, CO
80127
(720)-344-8565
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ellis Family Services Funeral and Memorial Care
13436 West Arbor Place
Littleton, CO 80127
Service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
3:00 PM
Ellis Family Services Funeral and Memorial Care
13436 West Arbor Place
Littleton, CO 80127
Obituary
Larry D. Bicknase, age 69 of Montrose, CO formerly of Parker. Larry owned and operated
Bicknase Carpet Service in the metro area. He is survived by his wife Betzy, son
Syver and daughters Anna and Molly. The family will receive friends Friday, March 6th
from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the Chapel at Ellis Family, 13436 W. Arbor Place, Littleton,
CO 80127.

Celebration of Larry's Life will be held on Saturday, March 7th at 3:00 pm at the
Chapel at Ellis Family as well. Services conclude at the Chapel. Larry's life sketch and
Tribute Wall online at www.EllisFamilyServices.com.
Published in Colorado Community Newspapers from Mar. 4 to Mar. 11, 2020
