First Lieutenant Larry Richard
Stockmoe, an advice-giving,
coffee-drinking, joke-telling
patriot, passed in peace on
February 28, 2019 in Colorado
surrounded by his family. He
was born April 16,1942 in Hunter,
North Dakota to Mabel Lucille Hull and
Joseph Ingmar Stockmoe. He wore many
hats throughout his life as a Vietnam
veteran, but every path was in service of
others.
Larry is survived by his brother, Lyle
Stockmoe, wife, Nancy Stockmoe,
son, Brian Stockmoe, daughter, Heidi
Petrauskas, daughter-in-law, Annette
Stockmoe, son-in-law, Brett Petrauskas,
grandchildren, Sean Stockmoe,
Brianna Petrauskas, Andrew Stockmoe,
Jackson Petrauskas, Evan Stockmoe,
Grace Petrauskas, Abby Stockmoe, and
Coleson Petrauskas, and eight
nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in passing
by his mother, Mabel Lucille
Stockmoe, father, Joseph Ingemar
Stockmoe, brother, Lloyd Joseph
Stockmoe, and three nieces and
nephews.
A viewing will be held on Monday,
March 11 at 5 p.m. in Olinger's Funeral
Home in Castle Rock, Colorado. To
celebrate his life, a memorial service
will take place at New Hope Church
in Castle Rock, Colorado on Tuesday,
March 12 at 11 a.m. He will be laid to rest
on Wednesday, March 13 at 2:30 p.m.
at Fort Logan National Cemetery with
military honors.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be
made to Disabled American Veterans at
https://www.dav.org/ways-to-give/.
