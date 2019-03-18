Obituary Guest Book View Sign

First Lieutenant Larry Richard

Stockmoe, an advice-giving,

coffee-drinking, joke-telling

patriot, passed in peace on

February 28, 2019 in Colorado

surrounded by his family. He

was born April 16,1942 in Hunter,

North Dakota to Mabel Lucille Hull and

Joseph Ingmar Stockmoe. He wore many

hats throughout his life as a Vietnam

veteran, but every path was in service of

others.

Larry is survived by his brother, Lyle

Stockmoe, wife, Nancy Stockmoe,

son, Brian Stockmoe, daughter, Heidi

Petrauskas, daughter-in-law, Annette

Stockmoe, son-in-law, Brett Petrauskas,

grandchildren, Sean Stockmoe,

Brianna Petrauskas, Andrew Stockmoe,

Jackson Petrauskas, Evan Stockmoe,

Grace Petrauskas, Abby Stockmoe, and

Coleson Petrauskas, and eight

nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in passing

by his mother, Mabel Lucille

Stockmoe, father, Joseph Ingemar

Stockmoe, brother, Lloyd Joseph

Stockmoe, and three nieces and

nephews.

A viewing will be held on Monday,

March 11 at 5 p.m. in Olinger's Funeral

Home in Castle Rock, Colorado. To

celebrate his life, a memorial service

will take place at New Hope Church

in Castle Rock, Colorado on Tuesday,

March 12 at 11 a.m. He will be laid to rest

on Wednesday, March 13 at 2:30 p.m.

at Fort Logan National Cemetery with

military honors.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be

made to Disabled American Veterans at

https://www.dav.org/ways-to-give/. First Lieutenant Larry RichardStockmoe, an advice-giving,coffee-drinking, joke-tellingpatriot, passed in peace onFebruary 28, 2019 in Coloradosurrounded by his family. Hewas born April 16,1942 in Hunter,North Dakota to Mabel Lucille Hull andJoseph Ingmar Stockmoe. He wore manyhats throughout his life as a Vietnamveteran, but every path was in service ofothers.Larry is survived by his brother, LyleStockmoe, wife, Nancy Stockmoe,son, Brian Stockmoe, daughter, HeidiPetrauskas, daughter-in-law, AnnetteStockmoe, son-in-law, Brett Petrauskas,grandchildren, Sean Stockmoe,Brianna Petrauskas, Andrew Stockmoe,Jackson Petrauskas, Evan Stockmoe,Grace Petrauskas, Abby Stockmoe, andColeson Petrauskas, and eightnieces and nephews.He was preceded in passingby his mother, Mabel LucilleStockmoe, father, Joseph IngemarStockmoe, brother, Lloyd JosephStockmoe, and three nieces andnephews.A viewing will be held on Monday,March 11 at 5 p.m. in Olinger's FuneralHome in Castle Rock, Colorado. Tocelebrate his life, a memorial servicewill take place at New Hope Churchin Castle Rock, Colorado on Tuesday,March 12 at 11 a.m. He will be laid to reston Wednesday, March 13 at 2:30 p.m.at Fort Logan National Cemetery withmilitary honors.In lieu of flowers, contributions may bemade to Disabled American Veterans at Published in Colorado Community Newspapers from Mar. 18 to Apr. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Olinger Andrews Caldwell Gibson Chapel

Send Flowers Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to today's Obituaries for Colorado Community Media Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close