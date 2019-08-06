Laura Kelly-Collins of Franktown, CO passed away on August 1, 2019 after a brief battle with liver failure. Born in Omaha, NE and a graduate of Clarkson Nursing College and Regis University. Laura met her husband, Kevin in Denver, CO and began her career in nursing in Colorado at St. Luke's hospital. She passionately completed a 30 year career in critical care nursing, including several years as a chief flight nurse. Retiring from nursing to stay home and raise her two beautiful children, she was actively involved in numerous organizations during her free time: Denver Dumb Friends League, Westie Rescue Network, Bernese Mountain Dog Club, Franktown Fire Protection District, and founded her own soap business Castlewood Canyon Soap Company.



Before her passing, Laura got to watch her daughter graduate from medical school in New York, spend time with her son at their residence at Lake Lotawana after he graduated with his masters in accountancy, and spend time with her husband traveling.

Laura was preceded in death by: her father (Robert Kelly), her mother (Patricia Hurley).



Laura is survived by: her husband of 37 years Kevin of Franktown CO, daughter Ana Collins (Andrew Smith) of Staten Island NY, son Grant Collins of Denver.



Funeral Mass, 2:00 pm, Thursday, August 8, 2019 at St. Francis of Assisi in Castle Rock, CO.



