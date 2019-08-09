Former Wheat Ridge Colorado
resident LaVonne Eva
Youngblood, 87, passed away
quietly on July 31, 2019 at
Dove Valley Assisted Living
in Phoenix AZ.
LaVonne was born July 25,
1932 in Franklin County,
Hampton Iowa to Agnes Simonsen
and Carl V Soland. LaVonne was
raised the youngest of four children
on the family farm. She graduated
from High School in Hampton, Iowa.
She married Earnest Youngblood July
2, 1954 in Denver Colorado. They
moved to Wheat Ridge Colorado,
where LaVonne worked and Retired as
the Executive Secretary to the Mayor
and City Administrator of the City of
Wheat Ridge, Colorado.
She is survived by her Son Todd,
daughter-in-Law Cindy, Grandson
Dane, Grand Daughter
Renea, and two Greatgrandchildren,
Isabella and
Vincent. She is preceded
in death by her Daughter
Barbara Youngblood, Son
Tim Youngblood, Husband
Earnest Youngblood, Mother Agnes
Soland and Father Carl Soland.
LaVonne will be laid to rest next to
her late husband Earnest and daughter
Barbara at the Fort Logan National
Cemetery in Denver Colorado.
A private service will be held by the
immediate family at a later date.
The family asks in lieu of flowers,
donations be made to the Fisher Center
Alzheimer's Research Foundation.
Online condolences can be made at
https://www.hansenmortuary.com/
lavonne-youngblood/
Published in Colorado Community Newspapers from Aug. 9 to Aug. 16, 2019