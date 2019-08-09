Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LaVonne Eva Youngblood. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Former Wheat Ridge Colorado

resident LaVonne Eva

Youngblood, 87, passed away

quietly on July 31, 2019 at

Dove Valley Assisted Living

in Phoenix AZ.

LaVonne was born July 25,

1932 in Franklin County,

Hampton Iowa to Agnes Simonsen

and Carl V Soland. LaVonne was

raised the youngest of four children

on the family farm. She graduated

from High School in Hampton, Iowa.

She married Earnest Youngblood July

2, 1954 in Denver Colorado. They

moved to Wheat Ridge Colorado,

where LaVonne worked and Retired as

the Executive Secretary to the Mayor

and City Administrator of the City of

Wheat Ridge, Colorado.

She is survived by her Son Todd,

daughter-in-Law Cindy, Grandson

Dane, Grand Daughter

Renea, and two Greatgrandchildren,

Isabella and

Vincent. She is preceded

in death by her Daughter

Barbara Youngblood, Son

Tim Youngblood, Husband

Earnest Youngblood, Mother Agnes

Soland and Father Carl Soland.

LaVonne will be laid to rest next to

her late husband Earnest and daughter

Barbara at the Fort Logan National

Cemetery in Denver Colorado.

A private service will be held by the

immediate family at a later date.

The family asks in lieu of flowers,

donations be made to the Fisher Center

Alzheimer's Research Foundation.

Online condolences can be made at

https://www.hansenmortuary.com/

lavonne-youngblood/ Former Wheat Ridge Coloradoresident LaVonne EvaYoungblood, 87, passed awayquietly on July 31, 2019 atDove Valley Assisted Livingin Phoenix AZ.LaVonne was born July 25,1932 in Franklin County,Hampton Iowa to Agnes Simonsenand Carl V Soland. LaVonne wasraised the youngest of four childrenon the family farm. She graduatedfrom High School in Hampton, Iowa.She married Earnest Youngblood July2, 1954 in Denver Colorado. Theymoved to Wheat Ridge Colorado,where LaVonne worked and Retired asthe Executive Secretary to the Mayorand City Administrator of the City ofWheat Ridge, Colorado.She is survived by her Son Todd,daughter-in-Law Cindy, GrandsonDane, Grand DaughterRenea, and two Greatgrandchildren,Isabella andVincent. She is precededin death by her DaughterBarbara Youngblood, SonTim Youngblood, HusbandEarnest Youngblood, Mother AgnesSoland and Father Carl Soland.LaVonne will be laid to rest next toher late husband Earnest and daughterBarbara at the Fort Logan NationalCemetery in Denver Colorado.A private service will be held by theimmediate family at a later date.The family asks in lieu of flowers,donations be made to the Fisher CenterAlzheimer's Research Foundation.Online condolences can be made atlavonne-youngblood/ Published in Colorado Community Newspapers from Aug. 9 to Aug. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Colorado Community Media Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close