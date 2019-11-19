Lawrence L. (Larry) Shaw passed

away at the age of 80 on November

9, 2019, at home in Stevensville,

Montana after a two and a half year

battle with lung cancer. He was born

on March 29, 1939, in Rupert, Idaho to

Carl and Ruth Yates Shaw.



Larry graduated from the University

of Michigan in 1961 with a degree in

music. He then moved to Lakewood,

where he resided for over 40 years.

Larry taught in Jefferson County

Schools for 33 years. He taught

instrumental music in numerous

elementary and middle schools, and

later taught social studies in middle

schools. For many years. Larry played

summer concerts with the Denver

Municipal Band. After retirement,

Larry lived in Arizona and Montana.

Larry is survived by three children,

Jeff Shaw, Leslie Carter, and Natalie

Groeger, and his former wife, Linda

Shaw.



Larry was also blessed with five

grandchildren: Sydney and Maddie

Shaw, James Carter, and Mason and

Alexa Groeger.