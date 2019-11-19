Lawrence L. (Larry) Shaw passed
away at the age of 80 on November
9, 2019, at home in Stevensville,
Montana after a two and a half year
battle with lung cancer. He was born
on March 29, 1939, in Rupert, Idaho to
Carl and Ruth Yates Shaw.
Larry graduated from the University
of Michigan in 1961 with a degree in
music. He then moved to Lakewood,
where he resided for over 40 years.
Larry taught in Jefferson County
Schools for 33 years. He taught
instrumental music in numerous
elementary and middle schools, and
later taught social studies in middle
schools. For many years. Larry played
summer concerts with the Denver
Municipal Band. After retirement,
Larry lived in Arizona and Montana.
Larry is survived by three children,
Jeff Shaw, Leslie Carter, and Natalie
Groeger, and his former wife, Linda
Shaw.
Larry was also blessed with five
grandchildren: Sydney and Maddie
Shaw, James Carter, and Mason and
Alexa Groeger.
Published in Colorado Community Newspapers from Nov. 19 to Nov. 26, 2019