In the weeks following
Pearl Harbor, as the U.S.
prepared to go to war,
Lee Fisher enlisted in the
Navy and was hustled
through their officer
training course- a
"90-day wonder," as they
called it. When he passed
away this week at age 101,
peacefully, in his sleep,
he was a wonder of a different sort.
Asked on his 100th birthday how he
managed to live to such a remarkable
age, Lee replied, "Moderation. In all
things."
Lee was born May 2, 1918 in
Pleasanton, Kansas, the only son
of Ruth and William Fisher. He
graduated from Mound City High
School in 1935 as class Salutatorian.
There is a good chance that he said
more in his speech than most of his
classmates had heard him say all term
long. He was a sweet, thoughtful man
who listened more than he spoke-
yet, the words he chose to share with
the world were always worth hearing.
Lee moved to Colorado in 1937,
attending DU and graduating with
a BA in Business Administration.
He was studying engineering at the
Colorado School of Mines when the
war broke out. Engineers of Lee's
evident skills were prized by the Navy,
and following his officer's training at
the Naval Academy in Annapolis, they
wasted no time sending Ensign Fisher
to GM University in Illinois to learn
large-scale landing craft engines
(they'd eventually play a part in the
Normandy Invasion). He was quickly
promoted to lieutenant and posted to
Pacific Fleet headquarters, Coronado.
Among his duties were maintenance
and logistics, which often took him
across the bay to the Navy offices in
San Diego. It was there he met the
love of his life.
Jean Stalnaker was in the secretarial
pool; she'd see Lee when he came
to meet with one of her bosses. "She
made it so that I'd get her phone
number," said Lee. She wrote it on
a piece of paper, and had one of the
guys give it to him. He called her, and
they hit it off.
Jean lived in San Diego, in a house
overlooking the bay. As Lee told it,
"In those days, you took a ferry to get
back and forth from Coronado. Either
that, or you drove 25 miles down the
coast to Imperial Beach and back up
the Coronado peninsula
to get to the base." Lee
would laugh to think of
the times he stayed a bit
too long pitching woo on
Jean's front porch, only
to find himself making
that long drive back to his
quarters.
He may have occasionally missed
the ferry, but he surely didn't miss the
boat. In September, 1944, he saved
up his gas rations, and he and Jean
headed for Las Vegas. There, in the
Little White Wedding Chapel, they
were married. They remained so for
66 happy years, until Jean passed in
2010.
Lee's first job post-war was for Sears,
in Santa Monica. His boss left a lot
to be desired. "Everything that went
wrong was my fault, including things
he did wrong." His mom's cousin
put him in touch with a gasoline
distributor in Oceanside, and he and
Jean moved south. That was more
to his liking, and he began learning
the trade. When he was given the
opportunity to take over the Ace
Hi Service Station in Wheat Ridge,
he jumped at it. He survived early
gas wars- the prices dropped to
pennies per gallon!- and countless
giveaway promotions of steak knives,
matching tumblers and kiddie toys.
He built a reputation for honesty
and mechanical skill, earning a loyal
clientele that served him well, until
his retirement in 1973.
Lee and Jean kept a cabin in
Evergreen, roaming through the
woods with one of a series of beloved
bulldogs. He honed his talents as
a woodworker, making furniture
and toys for his nephews' children
and his godsons. His favorite hobby
was restoring classic Thunderbirds;
he had three over the years, which
made those grown-up nephews and
godsons incredibly jealous.
Lee was a remarkable man. He
radiated sweetness, warmth and
good humor. His words were few.
His impact on those lucky enough to
know him, immeasurable. He will be
deeply mourned and greatly missed.
Lee is survived by niece Laura,
nephew Neil Stalnaker (Nancy),
nephew Mike Pitts (Ann), and fondly
remembered by godsons Sean and
Schuyler Cayton. He was laid to rest
Sept. 17, 2019 in the Crown Hill Tower
of Memories.
Published in Colorado Community Newspapers from Sept. 13 to Sept. 20, 2019