Lee Edward Fisher

In the weeks following

Pearl Harbor, as the U.S.

prepared to go to war,

Lee Fisher enlisted in the

Navy and was hustled

through their officer

training course- a

"90-day wonder," as they

called it. When he passed

away this week at age 101,

peacefully, in his sleep,

he was a wonder of a different sort.

Asked on his 100th birthday how he

managed to live to such a remarkable

age, Lee replied, "Moderation. In all

things."



Lee was born May 2, 1918 in

Pleasanton, Kansas, the only son

of Ruth and William Fisher. He

graduated from Mound City High

School in 1935 as class Salutatorian.

There is a good chance that he said

more in his speech than most of his

classmates had heard him say all term

long. He was a sweet, thoughtful man

who listened more than he spoke-

yet, the words he chose to share with

the world were always worth hearing.

Lee moved to Colorado in 1937,

attending DU and graduating with

a BA in Business Administration.

He was studying engineering at the

Colorado School of Mines when the

war broke out. Engineers of Lee's

evident skills were prized by the Navy,

and following his officer's training at

the Naval Academy in Annapolis, they

wasted no time sending Ensign Fisher

to GM University in Illinois to learn

large-scale landing craft engines

(they'd eventually play a part in the

Normandy Invasion). He was quickly

promoted to lieutenant and posted to

Pacific Fleet headquarters, Coronado.

Among his duties were maintenance

and logistics, which often took him

across the bay to the Navy offices in

San Diego. It was there he met the

love of his life.



Jean Stalnaker was in the secretarial

pool; she'd see Lee when he came

to meet with one of her bosses. "She

made it so that I'd get her phone

number," said Lee. She wrote it on

a piece of paper, and had one of the

guys give it to him. He called her, and

they hit it off.



Jean lived in San Diego, in a house

overlooking the bay. As Lee told it,

"In those days, you took a ferry to get

back and forth from Coronado. Either

that, or you drove 25 miles down the

coast to Imperial Beach and back up

the Coronado peninsula

to get to the base." Lee

would laugh to think of

the times he stayed a bit

too long pitching woo on

Jean's front porch, only

to find himself making

that long drive back to his

quarters.



He may have occasionally missed

the ferry, but he surely didn't miss the

boat. In September, 1944, he saved

up his gas rations, and he and Jean

headed for Las Vegas. There, in the

Little White Wedding Chapel, they

were married. They remained so for

66 happy years, until Jean passed in

2010.



Lee's first job post-war was for Sears,

in Santa Monica. His boss left a lot

to be desired. "Everything that went

wrong was my fault, including things

he did wrong." His mom's cousin

put him in touch with a gasoline

distributor in Oceanside, and he and

Jean moved south. That was more

to his liking, and he began learning

the trade. When he was given the

opportunity to take over the Ace

Hi Service Station in Wheat Ridge,

he jumped at it. He survived early

gas wars- the prices dropped to

pennies per gallon!- and countless

giveaway promotions of steak knives,

matching tumblers and kiddie toys.

He built a reputation for honesty

and mechanical skill, earning a loyal

clientele that served him well, until

his retirement in 1973.



Lee and Jean kept a cabin in

Evergreen, roaming through the

woods with one of a series of beloved

bulldogs. He honed his talents as

a woodworker, making furniture

and toys for his nephews' children

and his godsons. His favorite hobby

was restoring classic Thunderbirds;

he had three over the years, which

made those grown-up nephews and

godsons incredibly jealous.

Lee was a remarkable man. He

radiated sweetness, warmth and

good humor. His words were few.

His impact on those lucky enough to

know him, immeasurable. He will be

deeply mourned and greatly missed.

Lee is survived by niece Laura,

nephew Neil Stalnaker (Nancy),

nephew Mike Pitts (Ann), and fondly

remembered by godsons Sean and

Schuyler Cayton. He was laid to rest

Sept. 17, 2019 in the Crown Hill Tower

Published in Colorado Community Newspapers from Sept. 13 to Sept. 20, 2019

