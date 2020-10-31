Lew, age 85, peacefully passed away on October 23rd in Centennial, Colorado.



Lewis was born on September 24, 1935 in Rockford, IL to Pietro and Francis (Catawana) Scifo. He graduated from East Rockford High in 1953. He attended the University of Colorado and graduated with a Bachelor's in Business and a Minor in Law.



After college, he served in the Marine Corp and was honorably discharged in 1961. He then followed his passion for cooking and owned many successful businesses throughout the years. Most notably Mr. Steak franchises and Keys on the Green in Evergreen, Colorado.



In his retirement, he enjoyed spending time with his family, cooking Italian feasts, reading, and playing solitaire.



Lew is survived by his children; Melissa Scifo, Stephanie Sexton (Michael Sexton), Michealann Scifo-Kortgardner (Ross Kortgardner), Joyiamia Scifo

Grandchildren: Halle Jo Jenkins, Carlie Sexton, Cortney Sexton, Tyler Sexton, Mia Nofzinger, Samuel Nofzinger, Gianna Fabrizio

His brother, Thomas Scifo, Nieces/Nephews: Mondalena Elder, Jenny Wallingford, Susie Elder, Tom Elder, Pete Elder, John Elder, Pete Scifo, Steve Scifo, Tracey Scifo, Marie Ratliff, Beau Ratliff, Allesandro Scifo, Tatiana Scifo, Juliana Scifo, Tommy Scifo, Erin Elder, Sonja Elder, Ryann Elder, Kaitlyn Elder, Eli Elder, Cortland Wllingford, Dylan Wallingford, Franscesca Gudino & Stephen Gudino



He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Margaret Elder.



