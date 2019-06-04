Lieutenant Colonel Norman Kline, USA, Ret., 81 of Parker, CO received
his Eternal Reward May 29, 2019 with his loving family by his side. He was
born May 24, 1938 to Norman and Alma (Seiler) in Nagercoil India. Funeral
Services will be held at 3:00PM, Monday, June 17, 2019 at Grace Lutheran
Church, 11135 N. Newlin Gulch Blvd., Parker, CO 80134. Burial will take place
at 1:00PM, Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Fort Logan National Cemetery, Staging
Area A. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Grace Lutheran Church,
11135 N Newlin Gulch Blvd, Parker,CO 80134
Published in Colorado Community Newspapers from June 4 to June 11, 2019