My condolences to Linda's family.

I worked with and for Linda in St. Louis starting in 1986, we just called her "Hoover", (and we called Rich "Smoski").

What a top notch person. She cared about everyone she worked with, was always available when needed and was a friend and a mentor. I tried on keep track of her over the years, even as we both moved on from MDC/Boeing. She definitely made a positive impact on me, and I'll never forget her.

If there is a life celebration in STL, I would certainly like to be there.

Peace to you Rich, Chad and Lon ...





Rich DuBois

Coworker