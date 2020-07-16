Loraine Holman (Lori) passed away in her home in Sun City, AZ, after a brief hard fight with cancer.

Loraine was born on September 29, 1928 to Elsie and Loren Rogers of Golden, CO, the oldest of two children. She attended school in Golden and graduated from Golden Senior High School.

In 1949 she married Charles Goudge, also of Golden and together raised two children, devoting countless hours to their education, activities, sports, and weekends at their cabin near Grand Lake, CO. She was a resident of Golden for nearly 60 years where she had many friends, worked at the 1st National Bank of Golden, enjoyed playing golf and bridge and hosting family gatherings. She was an avid Denver Broncos fan. Loraine and Chuck retired to Grand Lake, in 1987. Tragically Chuck died suddenly in his sleep in November, 1987.

Loraine met Donald Holman in 1988, and they married June 8, 1991 at Shadowcilff in Grand Lake. They bought a winter home in Sun City West AZ, and spent their summers in Grand Lake where they enjoyed golfing, entertaining and watching red foxes in the forest. They spent the winters in Arizona loved going to military bases and watching military jets flying. They enjoyed their evenings in the backyard among the trees and bushes they planted over the years and watching the adult Quails and their many offspring racing through the yard. They enjoyed travelling the country to visit their families, always stopping at important landmarks and tourist attractions.

Loraine is survived by: Daughter Vicky Farrow and husband Mike of Healdsburg CA, Chuck Goudge and wife Linda, of Golden, CO., granddaughter Sara and husband Matt Miller of Scottsbluff, NE, and great-grand-children, Elsie, Atticus and Oden.

Loraine is also survived by: step-grandson Mike Holman and wife Patti, step-grand-children Michael, Mariah, and Miranda; step-granddaughter Karen and husband Jay Fitch, step-grand-children Joanie, Cody, Katheryn, and step-great-great-grandchildren Cooper, Jordyn and Karsyn.







