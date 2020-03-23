Loretta Faye McGinley, long
time Arvada resident, passed away
March 16, 2020 at the age of 87. She
was one of ten children born to the
late Henry and Mary Hartung of Ft.
Collins and was the beloved wife of Lawrence
McGinley for over 50 years.
For many years, Loretta worked as a
bookkeeper for Arvada Rent-Alls.
She loved to play golf and enjoyed bowling
and spending time in her garden. She
was also a loyal Denver Broncos fan.
Loretta is survived by her son,
Brad (Debra) McGinley; daughter,
Kelly McGinley (Loyd); grandchildren,
Travis (Sara) Huyler; Maxwell
McGinley and Callie McGinley.
She is also survived by her brothers, Don
Hartung, Bob (Jackie) Hartung and Mel
Hartung; as well as sisters Alberta Solomon
and Norma Stavran. Loretta will be
remembered by numerous loving nieces
and nephews as well. A celebration of life
will be held at a later date.
Published in Colorado Community Newspapers from Mar. 23 to Mar. 30, 2020