Loretta Faye McGinley, long
time Arvada resident, passed away March 16, 2020 at the age of 87. She was one of ten children born to the late Henry and Mary Hartung of Ft. Collins and was the beloved wife of Lawrence McGinley for over 50 years. For many years, Loretta worked as a bookkeeper for Arvada Rent-Alls. She loved to play golf and enjoyed bowling and spending time in her garden. She was also a loyal Denver Broncos fan. Loretta is survived by her son, Brad (Debra) McGinley; daughter, Kelly McGinley (Loyd); grandchildren, Travis (Sara) Huyler; Maxwell McGinley and Callie McGinley. She is also survived by her brothers, Don Hartung, Bob (Jackie) Hartung and Mel Hartung; as well as sisters Alberta Solo-mon and Norma Stavran. Loretta will be remembered by numerous loving nieces and nephews as well. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in Colorado Community Newspapers from Mar. 27 to Apr. 3, 2020