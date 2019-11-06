Louis Donald Koontz, 93, died Oct.
25 in Lafayette. Born April 23, 1926 in
Colby, KS to Carl and Bertha Koontz,
he grew up there, served in the US
Navy during WW II, graduated from St.
John's College in Annapolis and spent
his life as a math educator. While living
in Littleton (1967-1987), he taught
in Cherry Creek School District, and
was active in coin and stamp groups,
including DAWN and Cherrelyn Stamp
Club. Upon retirement to Broomfield,
he remained active in area numismatic
and philatelic clubs. Preceded in
death by wife of 62 years, Gertrude, in
2014 and son, John, in 2017. Survivors
include daughter, Charlotte, Lafayette;
son Carl, Oregon City, OR; three grandchildren
and two great grandchildren.
To celebrate his life, donations may be
made to St. John's College or to Front
Range Hospice.
Published in Colorado Community Newspapers from Nov. 6 to Nov. 13, 2019