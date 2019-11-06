Louis Donald Koontz, 93, died Oct.

25 in Lafayette. Born April 23, 1926 in

Colby, KS to Carl and Bertha Koontz,

he grew up there, served in the US

Navy during WW II, graduated from St.

John's College in Annapolis and spent

his life as a math educator. While living

in Littleton (1967-1987), he taught

in Cherry Creek School District, and

was active in coin and stamp groups,

including DAWN and Cherrelyn Stamp

Club. Upon retirement to Broomfield,

he remained active in area numismatic

and philatelic clubs. Preceded in

death by wife of 62 years, Gertrude, in

2014 and son, John, in 2017. Survivors

include daughter, Charlotte, Lafayette;

son Carl, Oregon City, OR; three grandchildren

and two great grandchildren.



To celebrate his life, donations may be

made to St. John's College or to Front

Range Hospice.