Margaret Elayne Harrison
Lakewood – Margaret Elayne Harrison, a long-time resident of Lakewood, passed away on Wednesday, the 27th of May at Villa Manor Care Center.
Born in 1922 in Tuskegee, AL, Margaret was the surviving widow of James E. Harrison Sr., their family residing at South Miller Street for more than 50 years. She attended Harris Barrett high school and Tuskegee University in AL.
An avid and talented artist, Margaret studied and was known for her work in various mediums of painting. Her works have been featured in studios and grace many Lakewood homes.
Both Margaret and her husband Jim were active longtime parishioners at St. Jude's Catholic Church in Lakewood.
An accomplished cook known for her gracious dinner parties; Margaret was the quintessential hostess who enjoyed socializing with friends throughout the community.
She is survived by her children, Jeanette Harrison-Sullivan and Michael Wayne Harrison; grandchildren Katherine Sullivan, James Sullivan, Bryan Harrison and Ryan Harrison and six great grandchildren. She also leaves behind adopted family members Capt. Willie and Perezza, Danielle and Dana Daniels, of Castle Pines, CO. and Marilyn Davison of Highlands Ranch, CO.
The Archdiocese of Denver will oversee final arrangements. Because of the societal constraints of the Pandemic, a memorial service will be scheduled in mid-Fall.

Published in Colorado Community Media from Jul. 2 to Jul. 8, 2020.
