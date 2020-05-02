Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marian C. Banet. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Marian C. Banet, "Chris", a longtime resident of Littleton, CO passed away peacefully on April 20, 2020 in Aurora, CO at the age of 94.

She was born in Louisville, KY on March 2, 1926 to Minnie and "Ben" Schnepp. She met her future husband, Bernard "Bernie" T. Banet, working at the Ford Motor Company and the family moved to Littleton in 1962. Bernie preceded Chris in death in 1975. She is survived by her 2 children: Stephen Banet (Diane) of Goodyear, AZ and Denise Haberthuer (Bernhard) of Knonau, Switzerland, 6 grandchildren: Stephanie, Jonathan (Elizabeth), Tyler (Racheal), Katie (Cody), Nicole and Eric and 2 great grandchildren: Taylor and Evan.

Chris loved Colorado and was an enthusiastic traveler. She has been to all 50 states, visited her daughter in Switzerland many times, and enjoyed Alaskan cruises. She was a Broncos fan for decades and attended some games with friends. Every Friday, for over 50 years, she and her girlfriends from Southglenn played poker. Her warm smile and quick-witted humor will be dearly missed.

Chris will be interred at Ft. Logan National Cemetery on April 30, 2020. Due to the present circumstances, the church service and a memorial service at Ft. Logan will take place at a later undetermined date. The family suggests any donations be sent in her name to the Denver Branch of the Colorado .

