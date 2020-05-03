Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marianne Guinn. View Sign Service Information Horan & McConaty - Northwest/Arvada 7577 W. 80th Ave. Arvada , CO 80003 (303)-327-7220 Send Flowers Obituary

Marianne was born in Minneapolis, MN, the only daughter of Mildred and Richard Gerberding. Growing up with six brothers, Marianne became a strong woman early on!

The Lutheran church was an important part of growing up as Marianne's father was a Lutheran minister and bishop. Marianne attended Thiel College, a Lutheran school, in Greenville, PA , where she graduated with a degree in English, and met Tom Guinn. They were married on December 28, 1951, while Marianne was a senior. She finished her degree while Tom went off to seminary in Minneapolis. After re-uniting in Minneapolis, the first of Marianne's four children, Andrea, was born in 1953. Marianne and Tom moved to Pleasant Hills, PA, and Blaine, MN, where Pastor Tom served Lutheran congregations. Two sons, Rick and David, were born in PA and a second daughter, Beth, was born in MN.

After moving to Arvada Colorado in 1964, Marianne obtained her teaching certificate from the University of Colorado. She was the director of the North Area Jefferson County Parent Education / Pre-School program for nearly 20 years. When she retired, she kept busy with volunteering and family activities. She loved being around her children and grandchildren.

Tom, her husband of 68 years, preceded her in death three months ago. Marianne is survived by her children, Andrea (Bob) Mooney, Rick (Angela) Guinn, Dave (Kim) Guinn, and Beth (Steve) Knutson-Gustafson, 10 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Full obituary at Horan & McConaty.

Marianne was born in Minneapolis, MN, the only daughter of Mildred and Richard Gerberding. Growing up with six brothers, Marianne became a strong woman early on!The Lutheran church was an important part of growing up as Marianne's father was a Lutheran minister and bishop. Marianne attended Thiel College, a Lutheran school, in Greenville, PA , where she graduated with a degree in English, and met Tom Guinn. They were married on December 28, 1951, while Marianne was a senior. She finished her degree while Tom went off to seminary in Minneapolis. After re-uniting in Minneapolis, the first of Marianne's four children, Andrea, was born in 1953. Marianne and Tom moved to Pleasant Hills, PA, and Blaine, MN, where Pastor Tom served Lutheran congregations. Two sons, Rick and David, were born in PA and a second daughter, Beth, was born in MN.After moving to Arvada Colorado in 1964, Marianne obtained her teaching certificate from the University of Colorado. She was the director of the North Area Jefferson County Parent Education / Pre-School program for nearly 20 years. When she retired, she kept busy with volunteering and family activities. She loved being around her children and grandchildren.Tom, her husband of 68 years, preceded her in death three months ago. Marianne is survived by her children, Andrea (Bob) Mooney, Rick (Angela) Guinn, Dave (Kim) Guinn, and Beth (Steve) Knutson-Gustafson, 10 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Full obituary at Horan & McConaty. Published in Colorado Community Newspapers on May 3, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Colorado Community Media Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close