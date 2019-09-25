Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marie Winship. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Marie Winship, a long

time Douglas County

resident, passed away

on September 17, 2019

at Porter Hospice in

Centennial. She was 94

years old. Marie was

predeceased by her husband,

William Winship,

and is survived by her children, Kris

Winship, Richard Winship, Cy (John

Strauss) Winship and Monica (Jon)

Grannis and her two grandchildren,

Alex Grannis and Emma Grannis.

Marie was born Marie Elisabeth

"Lissi" Voigt in Kassel, Germany. As

a teenager during WWII, her home

was destroyed and her family separated.

After the war she was able to

take advantage of her education in

English by working as a translator for

the American Army, where she met

her husband, Bill, and subsequently

moved to the US.



As a child she played the flute and

dreamed of studying music, a passion

she would have pursued if not for the

war. In addition to a love of classical

music, Marie was an avid reader and

also enjoyed gardening, watercolor

painting and writing. Always interested

in education and learning, she

would take the time to review her

children's homework, even at the end

of a long day, providing editing and

input as needed.



Marie had a long time love for horses

and passed that passion along to her

family. She was dedicated to taking

her kids to horse shows and became

very involved in

4-H and the Parker Trail Riders

horse club. To help with the expenses

of the horse activities,

she took a part time job

at a nearby greenhouse,

working in the early

morning hours.

After her children

left home she wanted

"something to do" so she began working

in the Douglas County School

District as a teacher's aide in Science

and English and tutoring German

students. It was in this career that she

endeared herself to many and forged

friendships that lasted throughout the

rest of her life.



Affectionately known as "Frau" to

her children and many friends (her

car license plate was "FRAU1"), she

had a sharp, clever wit and enjoyed

playing with words and making puns.

Marie was a great animal lover and

taught her family that an animal's

needs always come first-she could not

abide a dry water dish or a late meal

for a pet. Until her later years when

her visual impairment and mobility

became too limiting, she very much

enjoyed her daily walks (or "airing

out" as she would call it). Marie was

an avid Broncos and Rockies fan, so

much so that people knew not to call

the house during a game.



At her request, there will be no

funeral. She will be laid to rest with

her husband at Fort Logan Cemetary.

The family will plan a celebration of

her life in the coming weeks. In honor

of her love of animals, memorial contributions

are welcome at The Denver

Dumb Friends League (

