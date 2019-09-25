Marie Winship, a long
time Douglas County
resident, passed away
on September 17, 2019
at Porter Hospice in
Centennial. She was 94
years old. Marie was
predeceased by her husband,
William Winship,
and is survived by her children, Kris
Winship, Richard Winship, Cy (John
Strauss) Winship and Monica (Jon)
Grannis and her two grandchildren,
Alex Grannis and Emma Grannis.
Marie was born Marie Elisabeth
"Lissi" Voigt in Kassel, Germany. As
a teenager during WWII, her home
was destroyed and her family separated.
After the war she was able to
take advantage of her education in
English by working as a translator for
the American Army, where she met
her husband, Bill, and subsequently
moved to the US.
As a child she played the flute and
dreamed of studying music, a passion
she would have pursued if not for the
war. In addition to a love of classical
music, Marie was an avid reader and
also enjoyed gardening, watercolor
painting and writing. Always interested
in education and learning, she
would take the time to review her
children's homework, even at the end
of a long day, providing editing and
input as needed.
Marie had a long time love for horses
and passed that passion along to her
family. She was dedicated to taking
her kids to horse shows and became
very involved in
4-H and the Parker Trail Riders
horse club. To help with the expenses
of the horse activities,
she took a part time job
at a nearby greenhouse,
working in the early
morning hours.
After her children
left home she wanted
"something to do" so she began working
in the Douglas County School
District as a teacher's aide in Science
and English and tutoring German
students. It was in this career that she
endeared herself to many and forged
friendships that lasted throughout the
rest of her life.
Affectionately known as "Frau" to
her children and many friends (her
car license plate was "FRAU1"), she
had a sharp, clever wit and enjoyed
playing with words and making puns.
Marie was a great animal lover and
taught her family that an animal's
needs always come first-she could not
abide a dry water dish or a late meal
for a pet. Until her later years when
her visual impairment and mobility
became too limiting, she very much
enjoyed her daily walks (or "airing
out" as she would call it). Marie was
an avid Broncos and Rockies fan, so
much so that people knew not to call
the house during a game.
At her request, there will be no
funeral. She will be laid to rest with
her husband at Fort Logan Cemetary.
The family will plan a celebration of
her life in the coming weeks. In honor
of her love of animals, memorial contributions
are welcome at The Denver
Dumb Friends League (ddfl.org), 2080
S Quebec St, Denver, CO 80231
Published in Colorado Community Newspapers from Sept. 25 to Oct. 2, 2019