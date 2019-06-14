Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marilyn Ann Rosenthal. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Marilyn Ann Rosenthal-a devoted mom and enthusiastic teacher who fostered her students' character as well as their intellect passed away of natural causes in Colorado Springs, CO, on December 23, 2018, her family at her side. She was 90-years old.



Marilyn's temperament was the quality that differentiated her from most. A John Wesley quote exemplifies her life: "Do all the good that you can, by all of the means that you can, in all of the places that you can, at all of the times that you can as long as ever you can."



One of five children, Marilyn was born on January 5, 1928 in North Platte, NE, to Esther Fithian, a teacher, and Glenn Fithian Sr., a farmer. Raised with strong mid-western values in a loving, rambunctious family, she sensed her calling early and moved to Fort Collins, CO, entering Colorado State University (CSU), where she graduated with honors with a BA in Sociology and Education, in 1947. She went on to earn her Masters in Guidance and Counseling at the University of Denver.



Marilyn met Denver native Ken Rosenthal, a WWII veteran, at CSU. The couple had two children, a daughter, Jeannie, and a son, Gary and lived on a small ranch near Parker where they raised Hereford cattle. They thought of their nephew, Tom, as a son.



Marilyn's teaching career began in a one-room schoolhouse near Sedalia, CO, close to her parents' ranch. She went on to teach in Littleton, Parker and Franktown. She taught for many years, assuming leadership roles, including President of the Douglas County Teacher's Association. She enjoyed hunting for arrowheads, both a hobby and lifelong study.



Above all, Marilyn's life was dedicated to helping others. One of a small group of people who founded the Hilltop Community Church near Parker, Marilyn arranged for the congregation to first meet in a tiny one-room school. Eventually, she helped raise money to build a beautiful church on donated land.



Marilyn is survived by her sister, Barbara Resmo (Mike); two children, Gary Rosenthal and Jeannie Rosenthal Dickman (Jerry); her nephew, Tom Miller (Patti); two grandchildren, Ryan Rosenthal and Samantha Armstrong; and 13 nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ken Rosenthal; brother Dick Fithian; sister Betty Malmkar, and brother Glenn Fithian Jr.



Service will be held on June 29th 2019, at 10 am, at St. Phillip in the Field Episcopal Church, 397 North Perry Park Road, Sedalia, Colorado 80134. Reverend Janet Fullmer presiding. Internment of ashes following. Luncheon will be served in reception area adjacent to church.



