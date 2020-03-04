Marilyn Tennant was born in
Butler, Pennsylvania, to Clinton and
Catherine Raabe. She was raised in
Bradford, Pa., where she graduated
from Saint Bernard High School and
moved on to Bryant and Stratton Institute
in Buffalo, N.Y., where she was
an honor graduate in 1951. She was a
long-time member of the Beta Sigma
Phi Sorority.
Marilyn met her husband, Richard
L. Matus, while in Buffalo, and
they had three children, David, Lisa
and Kathleen. Marilyn moved to
Castle Rock, Colorado in 1977 and
was remarried to her husband, John
S. Tennant III, who had 5 children
from a previous marriage, Sally, John,
Scott, William and Jeffrey. Marilyn
and John enjoyed travelling, boating,
fishing and visiting with their family.
They were employed for many years at
Realty World in Castle Rock. Marilyn
also worked as a legal secretary for a
local attorney.
Marilyn was an avid collector,
needleworker, gardener, piano player,
Indy car racing fan and a loyal Bronco
and all around football fan (her brother
Donald Raabe was inducted into
the Pennsylvania Football Coaches
Hall of Fame). Most of all, she loved
spending time with her family.
She is survived by her three children,
David Matus of College Station,
TX, Lisa Tussey (Jay L.) of Evergreen,
CO and Kathleen Mollica (Jay A.)
of Castle Rock, CO, her six beloved
grandchildren, Genevieve, Stirling,
Clinton, Jason, Kendall and Dillon,
and 5 great grandchildren.
A memorial service to celebrate
Marilyn's life will be held on Saturday,
March 7 at 1:00 p.m. at Olinger, Andrews,
Caldwell, and Gibson Funeral
Home at 407 Jerry Street in downtown
Castle Rock, CO followed by a reception
at Pegasus restaurant at 313 Jerry
Street at 3:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family
requests donations be made to the
Denver Dumb Friends League Buddy
Center in Castle Rock, located at 4556
Castleton Court, Castle Rock, CO
80109, where Marilyn rescued her
beloved cat, B
Published in Colorado Community Newspapers from Mar. 4 to Mar. 11, 2020