Marilyn Tennant was born in

Butler, Pennsylvania, to Clinton and

Catherine Raabe. She was raised in

Bradford, Pa., where she graduated

from Saint Bernard High School and

moved on to Bryant and Stratton Institute

in Buffalo, N.Y., where she was

an honor graduate in 1951. She was a

long-time member of the Beta Sigma

Phi Sorority.



Marilyn met her husband, Richard

L. Matus, while in Buffalo, and

they had three children, David, Lisa

and Kathleen. Marilyn moved to

Castle Rock, Colorado in 1977 and

was remarried to her husband, John

S. Tennant III, who had 5 children

from a previous marriage, Sally, John,

Scott, William and Jeffrey. Marilyn

and John enjoyed travelling, boating,

fishing and visiting with their family.

They were employed for many years at

Realty World in Castle Rock. Marilyn

also worked as a legal secretary for a

local attorney.



Marilyn was an avid collector,

needleworker, gardener, piano player,

Indy car racing fan and a loyal Bronco

and all around football fan (her brother

Donald Raabe was inducted into

the Pennsylvania Football Coaches

Hall of Fame). Most of all, she loved

spending time with her family.

She is survived by her three children,

David Matus of College Station,

TX, Lisa Tussey (Jay L.) of Evergreen,

CO and Kathleen Mollica (Jay A.)

of Castle Rock, CO, her six beloved

grandchildren, Genevieve, Stirling,

Clinton, Jason, Kendall and Dillon,

and 5 great grandchildren.



A memorial service to celebrate

Marilyn's life will be held on Saturday,

March 7 at 1:00 p.m. at Olinger, Andrews,

Caldwell, and Gibson Funeral

Home at 407 Jerry Street in downtown

Castle Rock, CO followed by a reception

at Pegasus restaurant at 313 Jerry

Street at 3:30 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, the family

requests donations be made to the

Denver Dumb Friends League Buddy

Center in Castle Rock, located at 4556

Castleton Court, Castle Rock, CO

80109, where Marilyn rescued her

beloved cat, B