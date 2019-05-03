Mark Alan Brown, 69, of Littleton, Colorado passed away on April 20, 2019. He was born on November 18, 1949, in Littleton. Mark graduated in 1967 from Arapahoe High School and enlisted in the Navy as an Electronics Technician. Later, he received a degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of New Mexico, was commissioned in 1979 and served as a Naval Officer for twenty years. He married Cherie Fife in 2013, who survives him. Mark is also survived by his sons: Aaron and Adam Brown; his siblings: Duke Brown, Patti Spellman, Dan Brown and Joe Brown; and his seven grandchildren. The memorial service and military honors will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019 at the Fort Logan National Cemetery. In lieu of sending flowers, the family would prefer that people make donations in support of the .
Published in Colorado Community Newspapers from May 3 to May 9, 2019