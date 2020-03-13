Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mark Benz. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mark Benz died unexpectedly

in his New York City

apartment on Friday, February

14th. He was 26.



Mark was born to Harley

and Suzanne Benz on

September 9th 1993 and was

raised in Golden, Colorado.

Mark is survived by his parents; his

brother, Davis Benz; his grandmothers,

Maryann Mayor, and Donna Benz.

He is predeceased by his grandfathers;

Milton Benz, and George Mayor.



Mark was a kind and brilliant young

scholar with an original mind. At the

time of his death, Mark had been an

MA/MSc student in International and

World History at Columbia University

and the London School of Economics.

Mark's intellectual interests ranged

widely. After graduating from Brown

University with an AB degree in Philosophy

and Mathematics, he began

working in a neuroscience laboratory in

Portland, Oregon, studying the connection

between short-term memory and

schizophrenia in mice.



Upon moving back to Providence,

RI in 2019, Mark served as Outreach

Coordinator for RICARES, an organization

focused on aiding Rhode Islanders

impacted by substance use.

Mark was an avid climber

and outdoorsman, he was

highly regarded by friends

and family for his skill as an

oarsman and reader of water.

Mark was in some sense defined

by his restlessness, both

in his physical and intellectual

life. His extracurricular activities

tended toward the freewheeling and

the adventurous. His book collection

was famous both for its breadth and

for its eclecticism. Mark was known to

read long books on dense and difficult

subjects in one sitting. For Mark, the life of

the mind did not preclude either loving engagement

with his friends and his community or

engagement of the natural world. Mark

was all-embracing.



Mark would sometimes apologize

for being an easy laugh. Thankfully

his laugh was a hearty one. For all his

achievements, for all his genius-and

he was a genius-it is likely his laugher

and all that it implied about the inherent

good of the world-that will be

missed the most.



A memorial service is scheduled for

2:00 p.m. on March 14 at the Calvary

Episcopal Church on 1320 Arapahoe

Published in Colorado Community Newspapers from Mar. 13 to Mar. 20, 2020

