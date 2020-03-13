Mark Benz died unexpectedly
in his New York City
apartment on Friday, February
14th. He was 26.
Mark was born to Harley
and Suzanne Benz on
September 9th 1993 and was
raised in Golden, Colorado.
Mark is survived by his parents; his
brother, Davis Benz; his grandmothers,
Maryann Mayor, and Donna Benz.
He is predeceased by his grandfathers;
Milton Benz, and George Mayor.
Mark was a kind and brilliant young
scholar with an original mind. At the
time of his death, Mark had been an
MA/MSc student in International and
World History at Columbia University
and the London School of Economics.
Mark's intellectual interests ranged
widely. After graduating from Brown
University with an AB degree in Philosophy
and Mathematics, he began
working in a neuroscience laboratory in
Portland, Oregon, studying the connection
between short-term memory and
schizophrenia in mice.
Upon moving back to Providence,
RI in 2019, Mark served as Outreach
Coordinator for RICARES, an organization
focused on aiding Rhode Islanders
impacted by substance use.
Mark was an avid climber
and outdoorsman, he was
highly regarded by friends
and family for his skill as an
oarsman and reader of water.
Mark was in some sense defined
by his restlessness, both
in his physical and intellectual
life. His extracurricular activities
tended toward the freewheeling and
the adventurous. His book collection
was famous both for its breadth and
for its eclecticism. Mark was known to
read long books on dense and difficult
subjects in one sitting. For Mark, the life of
the mind did not preclude either loving engagement
with his friends and his community or
engagement of the natural world. Mark
was all-embracing.
Mark would sometimes apologize
for being an easy laugh. Thankfully
his laugh was a hearty one. For all his
achievements, for all his genius-and
he was a genius-it is likely his laugher
and all that it implied about the inherent
good of the world-that will be
missed the most.
A memorial service is scheduled for
2:00 p.m. on March 14 at the Calvary
Episcopal Church on 1320 Arapahoe
Street in Golden.
