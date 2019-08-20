Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mark Edward Lawson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mark Edward Lawson of Marietta,

Georgia, passed away peacefully on

the evening of July 12, 2019 after several

weeks of battling multiple health

issues.



Mark was 45 years of age and was

born on November 8, 1973 in Castle

Rock, Colorado. Mark was preceded in

death by both of his parents, Gerald

"Jerry" Grant and Elaine Louise

Lawson, his sister, Kathryn Lawson

and his older brother, Matthew Gerald

Lawson. Mark comes from a large

Catholic family and is survived by

nine sisters (Corrine, Cecilia, Lorraine,

Monica, Jane, Helen, Lenore,

Rosemary and Rachel) and one

younger brother Zachary. Mark was

also a loving and adored uncle to a

multitude of nieces and nephews

through his large and close family.

Mark had an extremely active and

vibrant life. He played football for

Montana Tech in Butte, Montana

while acquiring a BS degree in Mechanical

Engineering. Mark later became

a successful engineer employed

with the PRAD Group in Atlanta for

over 15 years.

His main passion

in life was

adventuring

into the outdoors

through

his deep love

for hunting and

fishing. Mark

hunted all over

the world from the mountains of

Montana and Colorado, to the back

woods of Southeast Georgia, to expeditions

in South Africa. Mark was an

active member of the Georgia Chapter

of Safari Club International holding

the office of Secretary.



There will be a Celebration of Life

for Mark Edward Lawson on Monday,

September 2, 2019 at 10:00am at the

Community Center of Woodmoor,

1691 Woodmoor Drive, Monument,

Colorado, 80132. The burial will take

place at a later date/time.



The family has requested that In lieu

of flowers, donations can be made in

Mark's remembrance to the Georgia

Safari Club (www.georgiasafariclub.

com/MarkLawson) or a wildlife charity

