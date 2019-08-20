Mark Edward Lawson of Marietta,
Georgia, passed away peacefully on
the evening of July 12, 2019 after several
weeks of battling multiple health
issues.
Mark was 45 years of age and was
born on November 8, 1973 in Castle
Rock, Colorado. Mark was preceded in
death by both of his parents, Gerald
"Jerry" Grant and Elaine Louise
Lawson, his sister, Kathryn Lawson
and his older brother, Matthew Gerald
Lawson. Mark comes from a large
Catholic family and is survived by
nine sisters (Corrine, Cecilia, Lorraine,
Monica, Jane, Helen, Lenore,
Rosemary and Rachel) and one
younger brother Zachary. Mark was
also a loving and adored uncle to a
multitude of nieces and nephews
through his large and close family.
Mark had an extremely active and
vibrant life. He played football for
Montana Tech in Butte, Montana
while acquiring a BS degree in Mechanical
Engineering. Mark later became
a successful engineer employed
with the PRAD Group in Atlanta for
over 15 years.
His main passion
in life was
adventuring
into the outdoors
through
his deep love
for hunting and
fishing. Mark
hunted all over
the world from the mountains of
Montana and Colorado, to the back
woods of Southeast Georgia, to expeditions
in South Africa. Mark was an
active member of the Georgia Chapter
of Safari Club International holding
the office of Secretary.
There will be a Celebration of Life
for Mark Edward Lawson on Monday,
September 2, 2019 at 10:00am at the
Community Center of Woodmoor,
1691 Woodmoor Drive, Monument,
Colorado, 80132. The burial will take
place at a later date/time.
The family has requested that In lieu
of flowers, donations can be made in
Mark's remembrance to the Georgia
Safari Club (www.georgiasafariclub.
com/MarkLawson) or a wildlife charity
of your choice.
Published in Colorado Community Newspapers from Aug. 20 to Aug. 27, 2019