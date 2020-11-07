1/1
Mark "Mountain Man" Henke
Mark "Mountain Man" Henke, aged 62, passed away October 7th, 2020. He is survived by his daughter, Melissa Henke, father, Richard Henke, and sister Dana Carlisle. Born and raised in Colorado, Mark was a man who adored the mountains, was exceptional at working with his hands, and enjoyed sharing his life with his beloved dogs. Friends and family are invited to celebrate his life at Fort Logan National Cemetery on Friday, November 6th at 11:30am. There will also be a reception at the Henke house following the ceremony at Fort Logan.
View full obituary at HoranCares.com


Published in Colorado Community Media on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Horan & McConaty - Northwest/Arvada
7577 W. 80th Ave.
Arvada, CO 80003
(303) 327-7220
