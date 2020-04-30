Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Jo Walzak. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Jo Walzak

Mary Jo was born in Gary, Indiana on September 12, 1929 and died on April 4, 2020 in Arvada, Colorado. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Carl W. Walzak, her sister, Margaret (John) Tuthill and her brother Joseph (Donna) Glavan. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She is survived by her children Cindy (Tim) Combs and Dan (Xochitl) Walzak, grandchildren Alexa and Sophia Walzak, Darren (Sydney) Combs and Jacob (Fabiola) Doyle and Great Grandchildren, Liam and Kaelyn Doyle. Many nieces and nephews. She was always a nurse first, but also enjoyed playing bridge, and socializing with so many friends and family members. Diagnosed with MS in 1978, she fought the disease for 42 years. She lived with 24 hour care for 5 years at Gardens on Quail in Arvada, where she enjoyed the company and loving care of so many wonderful people. Mass and a celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. Donations can be made in her memory to the Walzak Combs Family Legacy Fund at the Broomfield Community Foundation P.O. Box 2040 Broomfield, CO 80038 or www.broomfieldfoundation.org Published in Colorado Community Newspapers from Apr. 30 to May 7, 2020

