I, Mary ("Mamie" to the grandchildren) Jane Kuhlemeyer Clark went to

be with God above and my friends and family who have gone before on

Saturday, July 11, 2020. My death was due to cancer.

I was born in Freeport, IL on January 14, 1950, and lived in Pearl City,

IL. I married Clifford Charles Clark in 1972 in Pearl City, and moved to

New Orleans. Our daughters were born there, and New Orleans held a

special place in my heart. The rest of my life I spent in Centennial, CO

and loved every minute. Especially the blizzards and the blue sky, sometimes

simultaneously.

My beloved husband is Clifford C. Clark. Without him, I would only

be half of who I wanted to be. He spoiled me! While I was sick, I was his

priority over all else. Our precious daughters of whom we are immensely pleased

and who brought us great pleasure, along with their husbands and children, are

Jessica Roe (husband is Gates), Ann Marie Clark, and Erin Zahradka (husband is

Paul). Match last names to those of the parents, and here are the grandchildren

with whom I shared a maturity level: Clark and Scarlett Roe, Madilynne, Asher,

and Gavin Foonberg, and Stella and Duncan Zahradka. I have an older sister, Molly

(Ron) Clemons, who was a gift. I have eight wonderful cousins I valued with all my

heart and friends I truly love.

My parents were the best parents in the world, and they were Virginia (Mitchell)

and Eugene B. Kuhlemeyer of Pearl City, IL. I hope I emulated them in traditions and

love. For me they sacrificed vacations and comforts, and because of their sacrifices

and support, I was able to graduate with two degrees.

Aunts, uncles, and grandparents made every day meaningful to me. Their doors

were always open to us or else we knew where their key was hidden. Their love was

always apparent.

I had the pleasure of teaching for many years. It was truly a gift to teach.

My love for others - and because I did my best to stay in touch with those I love - I

ask for a no-funeral farewell. No need to gather as we have gathered often in our

own way. There will be a private graveside burial ceremony for family and local

friends in Pearl City, IL. In lieu of a funeral, please pick a day of your choosing every

year to remember me and spend the day with those you love.

Please consider: Sitting on a porch swing with the one you love. Ride a

horse and smile the entire time. Play bridge. Euchre is good, too. Help

a student with homework. Do not eat peas, drink milk, or eat gravy on

that day, as I never ate those things. Buy tickets for you and one you love

for the vacation of your dreams. Smile. Make a card for someone and

say a prayer for the person to whom it goes before sealing the envelope.

Organize something to look forward to doing with friends. Read. Make

someone laugh. Tell your children and grandchildren that you love

them. Don't clean today. Or tomorrow, for that matter. Plant a tree. Give

someone garden flowers. Get a hairstyle that requires NO time to do

each day. Thank a veteran and put a wreath on the grave of a veteran,

please. Do it for Christmas if not now. Or both. Vote.

Above all, say a prayer to thank God for your life and your loved ones, and for His

blessings.

If you would like to give in my name, consider a contribution to St. John's Lutheran

Church in Pearl City, IL, where I've been a member since birth, at 229 S 1st St, Pearl

City, IL 61062. St. John's is the church that taught me Christ's love and how to accept

all religions. Another contribution choice is the Pearl City School Foundation,

CLASS OF 1968 High School Scholarship Fund (#8154432725), C/O State Bank of

Pearl City, 215 S. Main Street, Pearl City, IL 61062. Pearl City is family. I love my family,

so contributions should only go to one of these.

Hug my husband and daughters, sons-in-law, and grandchildren for me since they

were my life and I hugged them. Feel free to call them at inconvenient times and

forget why you called, since they will certainly miss that from me now!!!

Thank God for the most wonderful life I had!

Thank-you.

With Love,

~Mary

Clark Mary K. Clark

January 14, 1950 - July 11, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store