Mary Lee Browne (Wetzel),

February 11, 1939 -

November 16, 2019 was a

loving wife for 52 years to

Charles Willing Browne,

III, (Will) and a devoted

mother to her two surviving

children, C. Willing

Browne IV (Will), and

Marie Louise Browne

(Louise). Mary Lee

was the proud Grandmother

to her surviving

Grandson, Jack Alberto

Gonzalez (Jack), and is also survived by

her sister, Alice Flynn, who resides in St.

Louis, Missouri.



Mary Lee was born and raised in St.

Louis, Missouri and attended Kirkwood

High School in St. Louis. She then went

on to attend Bradford Junior College and

after graduation attended the University

of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, where

she met and fell in love with her future

husband, Will. Mary Lee was a member

of the Chi Omega Sorority and received

her Bachelor of Science. After her graduation

Will and Mary Lee were married.



While Will finished his senior year, Mary

Lee worked for a company that helped

develop durable plastics. Following

Will's graduation they moved to Baltimore,

Maryland where Will took a job

with Martin - Marietta. A 1963 transfer

brought the couple to Colorado and they

settled in Littleton.



Mary Lee's joy was raising her children

and being involved in their lives, schools

and sports. Mary Lee was the PTO

President at all three of her children's

schools, Peabody Elementary School,

Isaac Newton Junior High School and

Littleton High School. She was a team

mom for both of her children's swim

teams, her daughter's soccer teams, her

son's hockey teams and

an involved mother in

the Boy Scouts and Girl

Scouts of America.

Mary Lee's passion was

golf. She was an excellent

golfer and a fierce

competitor. She also

enjoyed her bridge group

and played throughout

her life. Mary Lee was a

four time women's club

champion at Columbine

Country Club where she also lived in the

community. Mary Lee was a Colorado

Women's Golf Association (CWGA) volunteer

and President of the organization

in 1990-1991. Long after concluding her

term, she continued to volunteer for the

CWGA serving on its Rules Committee

well into this decade. She was selected

as the association's Volunteer of the Year

in 2003.



Mary Lee was a dear friend to many

and always a lot of fun. She was quick

witted and enjoyed whatever social

event was taking place. She will be remembered

with joy and laughter by all.

Mary Lee was a faithful member of

St. Michaels and All Angels Episcopal

Church which she and her family attended

for over 51 years. A memorial

service will be held on Friday, December

13th at 11:00am at St. Michael's, 1400 S.

University Blvd., Denver. A celebration of

life will take place immediately following

at Columbine Country Club from

1-4pm, 17 Fairway Lane in Columbine

Valley. All who knew and loved Mary Lee

are invited to attend.



In Lieu of flowers donations may be

made to: St. Michaels and All Angels or

the Colorado Golf Foundation, Greenwood

