Mary Lee Browne (Wetzel),
February 11, 1939 -
November 16, 2019 was a
loving wife for 52 years to
Charles Willing Browne,
III, (Will) and a devoted
mother to her two surviving
children, C. Willing
Browne IV (Will), and
Marie Louise Browne
(Louise). Mary Lee
was the proud Grandmother
to her surviving
Grandson, Jack Alberto
Gonzalez (Jack), and is also survived by
her sister, Alice Flynn, who resides in St.
Louis, Missouri.
Mary Lee was born and raised in St.
Louis, Missouri and attended Kirkwood
High School in St. Louis. She then went
on to attend Bradford Junior College and
after graduation attended the University
of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, where
she met and fell in love with her future
husband, Will. Mary Lee was a member
of the Chi Omega Sorority and received
her Bachelor of Science. After her graduation
Will and Mary Lee were married.
While Will finished his senior year, Mary
Lee worked for a company that helped
develop durable plastics. Following
Will's graduation they moved to Baltimore,
Maryland where Will took a job
with Martin - Marietta. A 1963 transfer
brought the couple to Colorado and they
settled in Littleton.
Mary Lee's joy was raising her children
and being involved in their lives, schools
and sports. Mary Lee was the PTO
President at all three of her children's
schools, Peabody Elementary School,
Isaac Newton Junior High School and
Littleton High School. She was a team
mom for both of her children's swim
teams, her daughter's soccer teams, her
son's hockey teams and
an involved mother in
the Boy Scouts and Girl
Scouts of America.
Mary Lee's passion was
golf. She was an excellent
golfer and a fierce
competitor. She also
enjoyed her bridge group
and played throughout
her life. Mary Lee was a
four time women's club
champion at Columbine
Country Club where she also lived in the
community. Mary Lee was a Colorado
Women's Golf Association (CWGA) volunteer
and President of the organization
in 1990-1991. Long after concluding her
term, she continued to volunteer for the
CWGA serving on its Rules Committee
well into this decade. She was selected
as the association's Volunteer of the Year
in 2003.
Mary Lee was a dear friend to many
and always a lot of fun. She was quick
witted and enjoyed whatever social
event was taking place. She will be remembered
with joy and laughter by all.
Mary Lee was a faithful member of
St. Michaels and All Angels Episcopal
Church which she and her family attended
for over 51 years. A memorial
service will be held on Friday, December
13th at 11:00am at St. Michael's, 1400 S.
University Blvd., Denver. A celebration of
life will take place immediately following
at Columbine Country Club from
1-4pm, 17 Fairway Lane in Columbine
Valley. All who knew and loved Mary Lee
are invited to attend.
In Lieu of flowers donations may be
made to: St. Michaels and All Angels or
the Colorado Golf Foundation, Greenwood
Village CO.
