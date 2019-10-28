Born November 20 1964, the 8th child
of Lewis and Marilyn Waters. Deceased
October 17, 2019. Survived by her
beloved daughter Nataleigh Waters-
Lang; 8 brothers and sisters and their
spouses; Ronald Waters, Richard and
Cathy Waters, Barbara and Richard
Martin, Paul Waters, Donna Waters,
Douglas and Yvonne Waters, Clara and
Jamie Selph, Earl and Heather Waters,
as well as 16 nephews and nieces and 23
great nephews and nieces. He said "My
grace is sufficient for you, My power is
made perfect in weakness". 2 Cor. 12-9
Funeral Mass Saturday 11/02/2019
11:00am at Assumption of the Blessed
Virgin Mary Catholic Church 2361 E.
78th ave Denver, Co. 80229.
Reception at 1:00pm Harvest Church
11401 E. 160th ave Brighton, Co. 80602
Published in Colorado Community Newspapers from Oct. 28 to Nov. 4, 2019