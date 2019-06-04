Mary Pauline Roeder, 93, of Watkins, Colorado, peacefully passed away on
June 2, 2019. She was born on September 30, 1925 to Harry and Addy Hamerly
of Illinois. She leaves behind a son, Robert Roeder to cherish her memories.
Services will be on Monday, June 10th with visitation starting at 12:30pm, the
service at 1:30pm at Southeast Christian Church in the Colorado Room of the
Solomon Center followed by burial at Parker Cemetery at 3:00pm.
Published in Colorado Community Newspapers from June 4 to June 11, 2019