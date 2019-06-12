Mary Pauline Roeder (1925 - 2019)
  • "Bob, Mary was a delightful soul and I'm glad to have made..."
  • "Will miss you more than you could ever know"
    - Cyndi Porter
Service Information
Parker Funeral Home
10325 Parkglenn Way
Parker, CO
80138
(303)-841-4004
Obituary
Mary Pauline Roeder, 93, of Watkins, Colorado, passed away on June 2, 2019. She
Was born in Moline, Illinois on September 30, 1925 to Harry and Addy Hamerly.
Her son, Robert Roeder survives and will cherish her beautiful memories. She
was an amazing child of God, and shared her faith, encouraging words, and
compassion with many, many friends throughout her life. Services and burial
were on June 10, at Southeast Christian Church and Parker Cemetery.
Published in Colorado Community Newspapers from June 12 to June 19, 2019
