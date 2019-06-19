Mary Pauline Roeder, 93, of Watkins, Colorado, passed away on June 2,
2019. She Was born in Moline, Illinois on September 30, 1925 to Harry
and Addie Hamerly. Her son, Robert Roeder survives and will cherish her
beautiful memories. She was an amazing child of God, and shared her faith,
encouraging words, and compassion with many, many friends throughout
her life. Services and burial were on June 10, at Southeast Christian Church
and Parker Cemetery.
Published in Colorado Community Newspapers from June 19 to June 26, 2019