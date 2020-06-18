Matthew K. Archer, 34, of Westminster, Colorado, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020. He was born in Westminster, CO on January 20,1986 to S. Michael and Susan Archer. He graduated from Northglenn High School and went on to receive a Master Degree in Business Administration and a Master of Science Degree in Business Analytics from the University of Colorado, Denver. He worked as a business analyst at Sage Consulting Group in Denver. He enjoyed collecting rare cigars, riding motorcycles, gourmet cooking and spending time with his family, friends, and dogs. Matt was a kind and caring person whose memory will be cherished by his loving parents, his brother, Zachary Archer, of Westminster, his "brother" Michael Bischof of Bregenz, Austria and his many other relatives. A celebration of life will be planned at a future date for family and friends. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Westminster Rotary Club's Matthew K. Archer IT Scholarship, the Westminster United Methodist Church Food Bank or the Foothills Animal Shelter in Golden, CO.

