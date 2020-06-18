Matthew K. Archer
1986 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Matthew's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Matthew K. Archer, 34, of Westminster, Colorado, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020. He was born in Westminster, CO on January 20,1986 to S. Michael and Susan Archer. He graduated from Northglenn High School and went on to receive a Master Degree in Business Administration and a Master of Science Degree in Business Analytics from the University of Colorado, Denver. He worked as a business analyst at Sage Consulting Group in Denver. He enjoyed collecting rare cigars, riding motorcycles, gourmet cooking and spending time with his family, friends, and dogs. Matt was a kind and caring person whose memory will be cherished by his loving parents, his brother, Zachary Archer, of Westminster, his "brother" Michael Bischof of Bregenz, Austria and his many other relatives. A celebration of life will be planned at a future date for family and friends. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Westminster Rotary Club's Matthew K. Archer IT Scholarship, the Westminster United Methodist Church Food Bank or the Foothills Animal Shelter in Golden, CO.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Colorado Community Media from Jun. 18 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved