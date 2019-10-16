Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for May Benjamin Williams. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

May Williams, 92, of Golden,

Colorado passed away Tuesday

October 8, 2019.

May Benjamin Williams was

born 8/21/1927 in Hutchinson, Minnesota,

daughter of Arthur John and

Adela Benjamin. She graduated from

Hutchinson High School n 1945 and the

University of Minnesota in 1949. September

3, 1949 May was united in marriage

to John T. Williams of Becker Minnesota.

Later that month they moved to

Ames, Iowa where John continued his

education, obtaining a PhD in Chemistry

from Iowa State University. in 1953

the couple moved to Golden, Colorado

where John took an appointment as

a professor at the Colorado School of

Mines.



May was active in League of

Women Voters, Faculty Book

Club, Fortnightly, United

Methodist Women and several other

book clubs. She led Camp Fire groups,

helped with PTA and volunteered in the

school.



She is survived by daughters Marjory

Rapp (Bill), Jane Moore (Larry), 5

grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.

Predeceased by husband John,

brother John and wife Arlys, sister Ruby

and husband Matt, brother Arthur

James.



Services pending: May donated her

body to the University of Colorado

May Williams, 92, of Golden,Colorado passed away TuesdayOctober 8, 2019.May Benjamin Williams wasborn 8/21/1927 in Hutchinson, Minnesota,daughter of Arthur John andAdela Benjamin. She graduated fromHutchinson High School n 1945 and theUniversity of Minnesota in 1949. September3, 1949 May was united in marriageto John T. Williams of Becker Minnesota.Later that month they moved toAmes, Iowa where John continued hiseducation, obtaining a PhD in Chemistryfrom Iowa State University. in 1953the couple moved to Golden, Coloradowhere John took an appointment asa professor at the Colorado School ofMines.May was active in League ofWomen Voters, Faculty BookClub, Fortnightly, UnitedMethodist Women and several otherbook clubs. She led Camp Fire groups,helped with PTA and volunteered in theschool.She is survived by daughters MarjoryRapp (Bill), Jane Moore (Larry), 5grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.Predeceased by husband John,brother John and wife Arlys, sister Rubyand husband Matt, brother ArthurJames.Services pending: May donated herbody to the University of Coloradomedical center. Published in Colorado Community Newspapers from Oct. 16 to Oct. 23, 2019

