May Williams, 92, of Golden,
Colorado passed away Tuesday
October 8, 2019.
May Benjamin Williams was
born 8/21/1927 in Hutchinson, Minnesota,
daughter of Arthur John and
Adela Benjamin. She graduated from
Hutchinson High School n 1945 and the
University of Minnesota in 1949. September
3, 1949 May was united in marriage
to John T. Williams of Becker Minnesota.
Later that month they moved to
Ames, Iowa where John continued his
education, obtaining a PhD in Chemistry
from Iowa State University. in 1953
the couple moved to Golden, Colorado
where John took an appointment as
a professor at the Colorado School of
Mines.
May was active in League of
Women Voters, Faculty Book
Club, Fortnightly, United
Methodist Women and several other
book clubs. She led Camp Fire groups,
helped with PTA and volunteered in the
school.
She is survived by daughters Marjory
Rapp (Bill), Jane Moore (Larry), 5
grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
Predeceased by husband John,
brother John and wife Arlys, sister Ruby
and husband Matt, brother Arthur
James.
Services pending: May donated her
body to the University of Colorado
medical center.
Published in Colorado Community Newspapers from Oct. 16 to Oct. 23, 2019