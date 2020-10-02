May La Dean Palmer (Knutson-Anderson) has completed her work here on Earth and has planned her last event as well. May passed away on September 13, 2020 at the Denver Hospice. She left this world in peace with family members by her side as she made her way with the same strength and grace she exhibited throughout her entire life.
Services for May will be held in Parker, Colorado at PEPC (Parker Evangelical Presbyterian Church), 9030 Miller Road on October 16th at 2:00 PM. There will also be a service at the cemetery in her hometown, Cozad, Nebraska (TBD). Details will be posted on the Ponderosa Valley Funeral Services website at http://www.ponderosavalleyfunerals.com.
May came into this world on January 1, 1933 in Cozad, Nebraska. She attended rural school Dist. 13 and graduated from Cozad High School in 1950. She then attended Kearney State Teachers College and began her first career in teaching. May La Dean married Gary Lane Anderson in 1952 in Seattle, Washington. She was a dedicated military wife and a loving mother of four children. She lived in seven states and three countries as a military wife.
In 1974, May began a 22-year career with the Aurora Public Libraries. She was the children's librarian and was well known for her engaging weekly story times. May La Dean and Stanley C. Palmer married in 1977. May went on to earn her B.A. Degree with honors from Metro State College in Denver in 1983 and achieved a nationally recognized professional meeting planner certification in 1985. She then acquired the position of meeting services coordinator. May La Dean retired in 1996 from the City of Aurora.
After retirement, May was extremely active in the Douglas County Republicans and the Douglas County Republican Women (DCRW) organizations. She held several offices in the DCRW, serving as Corresponding Secretary (1997-1999), 2nd Vice President (1999-2001), and ultimately President (2001-2003). She was also a member of the Parker Breakfast Club, Parker Area Historical Society, and Friends of the Library. May was a member of the Parker Evangelical Presbyterian Church (PEPC) where she was active in the Seniors Ministry Leadership Team, PEPC Pioneers (Seniors), and senior bible study group. May's greatest happiness was talking to, and being with, her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
May's spirit is carried on by her daughters, Joy Brisighella and Sandra Anderson-O'Banion. She is also survived by her five grandchildren: Brandon Clark, Dane Anderson, Natalie Brisighella-Butler, Ian O'Banion, and Demi Anderson. May also left a legacy of two young great grandchildren, Mila Butler and Knox Anderson. Preceding her in death were her two sons, Gregory Anderson and Geffory Anderson, her spouse, Stanley C. Palmer and her parents, Ruth Erlewine and Clarence Knutson.
It is suggested that memorial contributions "In honor of May Palmer" be addressed to PEPC (Parker Evangelical Presbyterian Church), 9030 Miller Road, Parker, CO 80138, or The Denver Hospice, 8289 E. Lowry Blvd., Denver, CO 80203.