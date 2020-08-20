Michael (Mick/Mickey) Allen Brasselero passed away peacefully in Denver, Colorado on July 21, 2020. He is survived by his father, Mike Brasselero, his stepmother, Karen Brasselero, his sister, Lisa Brasselero and his aunt and uncle, Karen and Tom Fletcher and numerous cousins.

Mick grew up in Golden Colorado. He graduated from Golden High School in 1984. He was an avid bicyclist among other sports and was very proud of the accomplishment of riding his bike over five mountain passes in five days in Colorado. Mickey was a stranger to none. He was always very friendly and had a knack for meeting people wherever he went. Mickey spent much of his time with his sister Lisa. He adored his cats Suzie and Zoey. Mick was a craftsman and excellent finish carpenter and was self-employed for many years. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

No services have been planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Denver Dumb Friends League or any animal shelter of your choice.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store